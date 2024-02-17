Jamie Cumming shines to earn Oxford point at Wycombe

A strong performance from goalkeeper Jamie Cumming helped Oxford consolidate their position in the League One play-off places as they earned a 0-0 draw at Wycombe.

The U’s are now three points clear of seventh-placed Stevenage in the table, although they rode their luck at times against a Chairboys side who missed out on a third league win in four matches.

Wycombe had the game’s first big chance after 12 minutes when Beryly Lubala’s ball over the top put Dale Taylor through but his shot was repelled by the foot of Cumming.

Just before the half-hour, the U’s stopper pushed out Kieran Sadlier’s cross before recovering quickly in keeping out another effort from Taylor.

The chances kept coming for the Chairboys and they should have been ahead in first-half stoppage time when Lubala somehow steered Sadlier’s ball across the six-yard box wide.

Oxford finally improved in the closing stages and came close to snatching a winner when captain Cameron Brannagan had a shot pushed around the post by Wycombe keeper Max Stryjek.