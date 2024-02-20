Hartlepool improve play-off hopes and dent Altrincham’s

Hartlepool cut the gap on the Vanarama National League play-off places as they came from behind to beat Altrincham 3-2 at home.

The hosts fell behind to a goal from defender Matthew Kosylo just past the half-hour mark to send Phil Parkinson’s team in ahead at the break.

But Hartlepool hit back in the second half as Emmanuel Dieseruvwe scored twice in the space of three minutes – the second a penalty – and David Ferguson made it 3-1 in the 69th minute.

Dior Angus pulled one back in the final moments but could not prevent Altrincham from slipping out of the top seven.