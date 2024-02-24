Danny Rose on target as struggling Grimsby earn draw at Morecambe

Strugglers Grimsby earned a battling point with a dogged display in a 1-1 draw with Morecambe at the Mazuma Stadium.

Danny Rose handed the Mariners the lead after just 80 seconds with Jordan Slew levelling eight minutes into the second period for Ged Brannan’s Sky Bet League Two play-off chasers.

Grimsby enjoyed the perfect start when they quickly worked an opening down the right and Harry Clifton crossed for the unmarked Rose to turn the ball past Archie Mair from close range.

Grimsby continued to look the sharper with Gavan Holohan seeing a shot well blocked by Farrend Rawson and Rose drilling an effort over from outside the box before the Shrimps began to settle.

Slew had a great chance but saw his effort from 12 yards out deflected inches wide for a corner and, with the half drawing to a close, Gwion Edwards produced the home side’s first shot on target with a right-footed effort that was well parried away by Harvey Cartwright.

The Shrimps finally pulled one back eight minutes into the second half through Slew after Cartwiright failed to deal with Edwards’s cross from the right and the striker was perfectly placed to bundle the ball home.

In the scramble for the winner Edwards saw his goalbound shot blocked by team-mate Slew, who went on to see a cross hit the bar before Grimsby missed a golden chance to take all three points when Holohan somehow managed to miss the target from two yards out in the fourth minute of added time.