Mansfield crush 10-man Salford and take over at the top of League Two

By Press Association
Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Picture date: Saturday November 18, 2023.
Mansfield Town’s Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates scoring their side’s second goal of the game during the Sky Bet League Two match at the One Call Stadium, Mansfield. Picture date: Saturday November 18, 2023.

Mansfield’s soared to the top of Sky Bet League Two with a 5-1 demolition of 10-man Salford.

The visitors arrived in Nottinghamshire unbeaten in eight games, but Mansfield went ahead in the 18th minute as Aaron Lewis’ teasing cross from the right was met by Will Swan’s flicked close range header past a helpless Alex Cairns.

Home goalkeeper Christy Pym denied Junior Luamba with his legs as the unmarked Salford player volleyed at goal from Elliot Watt’s far post cross in the 22nd minute.

Luamba did beat Pym to level three minutes before the break, after showing great pace to get away down the left and then inside two opponents before tucking away a low near-post finish.

However, Mansfield still went in at half-time ahead as a Davis Keillor-Dunn corner in the ninth of 10 added minutes was turned home by Baily Cargill at the far post.

It was 3-1 12 minutes after the interval as Aaron Lewis’ ball over the top sent Stephen Quinn clear and, as Cairns came to meet him, he squared for Keillor-Dunn to find the empty net for his 17th goal of the season.

City’s afternoon worsened in the 73rd minute as Theo Vassell hauled down Lucas Akins as he tried to go clear and was shown a straight red card.

The hosts added a fourth with nine minutes remaining as Akins ran clear onto Lewis Brunt’s ball over the top and slotted home a low finish.

In added time Hiram Boateng poked home the fifth with a first-time finish from Louis Reed’s cross from the right.