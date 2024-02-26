Lionel Messi strikes late to earn point for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi grabbed his first goal of the Major League Soccer season as he grabbed a 1-1 draw for Inter Miami with a stoppage-time equaliser at LA Galaxy.

Dejan Joveljic’s goal 15 minutes from time had looked like earning Galaxy the win.

But Messi popped up two minutes into added time, exchanging a pair of one-twos with Jordi Alba as he made his way into the box before lifting the ball over goalkeeper John McCarthy.

Taking a point back home +1️⃣ pic.twitter.com/WEhLGnAjq2 — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) February 26, 2024

Inter dominated possession, but managed just five shots in target throughout the match as Galaxy came closest to breaking the deadlock.

Riqui Puig missed a golden opportunity after 13 minutes when his penalty was saved by Drake Callender.

They had to wait until late in the second half for Joveljic to tap in Mark Delgado’s cross after Puig’s shot had run loose.

Galaxy finished the game with 10 men as Marco Delgado picked up a second yellow card after 88 minutes.