Cian Hayes scores twice as Rochdale roll over Wealdstone

Cian Hayes struck twice in an inspired first half as Rochdale blew Wealdstone away with a 3-0 win at the Crown Oil Arena.

Dale skipper Ethan Ebanks-Landell put the hosts ahead in the 26th minute, converting when the away defence failed to adequately deal with a ball fired into the box.

Only a linesman’s flag denied him a second soon after but Hayes’ quickfire double in the final moments before the break made the points safe.

He made no mistake after Kairo Mitchell’s effort came back off a post and then hoisted a cross-cum-shot high over a wrong-footed Marcus Dewhurst. The relegation-threatened visitors could not muster any kind of comeback in the second period and stay out of the bottom four on goal difference only.