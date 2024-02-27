Paul Huntington ends Carlisle’s eight-match losing run with winner at Burton

Carlisle ended a run of eight straight defeats as captain Paul Huntington scored the only goal to seal a scrappy 1-0 win at Burton.

The Cumbrians had to battle hard for their victory as Albion’s home woes were extended to a third straight loss – the Brewers have failed to score in each of those defeats.

Carlisle midfielder Jack Diamond tested Max Crocombe in the Burton goal with an early effort from range after Albion had made a bright promising opening.

Burton continued to enjoy the lion’s share of the play and skipper John Brayford forced an excellent save from Harry Lewis as the home side searched for the breakthrough.

But it was Carlisle who grabbed the lead just before the half hour, Sam Lavelle heading Taylor Charters free-kick on to Huntington and beyond Crocombe.

Deji Oshilaja was denied by Lewis early in the second half before Crocombe produced an outstanding save midway through the second half to keep out Diamond’s curling effort.

Albion threw on all their attacking options at Carlisle, but the visitors clung on for a precious victory.