Steven Schumacher wants Stoke to make home ground a fortress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Steven Schumacher wants Stoke to make home ground a fortress

By Press Association
Stoke manager Steven Schumacher (Nick Potts/PA)
Stoke manager Steven Schumacher (Nick Potts/PA)

Stoke boss Steven Schumacher wants to make their home ground a fortress after a crucial 2-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Bae Jun-ho’s second goal in as many games before the interval set the hosts on course to a vital victory.

And Lewis Baker put the result beyond any doubt late on to hand the Potters a major boost in their battle for survival.

Stoke remain in the relegation zone but move level on points with three sides above them.

“It’s a big win and I’m really pleased for everyone,” said Schumacher.

“It was two teams that aren’t in brilliant form; the first goal was crucial and after that, we played with a bit more confidence.

“It was a tough game, but I think every one of our players deserves huge credit because everyone played right to the maximum and that’s what it’s going to take.

“We’re in a real battle and there’s so many teams in a congested bottom half of the division.

“We need to make this place a difficult place to come and today our fans were outstanding right from the very first whistle.

“It was a great atmosphere; we needed the fans today and we’re going to need them again.

“They got behind us and I really appreciate the support and the players put in the effort and the commitment that they’ll get behind.

“It was a massive win and every point that you get is going to be huge; everyone can see how tight it is. Six points separate us and 12th, which is mental.

“It’ll change loads of times from now until the end of the season. There are 11 games to go, a lot of points to play for and we’ve got to try and get as many as we can.”

Middlesbrough slipped to a fourth defeat in five games as their wastefulness was punished.

Riley McGree was denied an early opener by Daniel Iversen and Emmanuel Latte Lath had an effort blocked on the line.

“It was always going to be a tough one and a bit of a wrestle,” said boss Michael Carrick.

“I thought we got to grips with it well early in the game and we had some really good chances.

“The first goal was important today and it didn’t go our way and we didn’t really get to grips with chasing the game as we would’ve liked.

“It wasn’t for a lack of effort or attitude; we just didn’t have the ball in the right part of the pitch for long enough.

“Confidence when you’re not winning is tested; it’s the human side to sport and you can’t expect the boys to be flying because we haven’t had good results.

“We’ve got to be wary of the next game, picking up the next win as soon as we can and performing well.

“That’s purely the main focus for me now; we’ve got a cluster of games coming up over the next 10 days or so.

“We need to look forward to and attack them as they’re opportunities for us to put things right.

“We want the next result to come quickly for us but in terms of the league table, it doesn’t change the next game.

“Wherever you’re at in the league, you’re always trying to win the next game.”