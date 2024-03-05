Woking escape relegation zone with victory over in-form Kidderminster By Press Association March 5 2024, 10:07pm March 5 2024, 10:07pm Share Woking escape relegation zone with victory over in-form Kidderminster Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4914129/woking-escape-relegation-zone-with-victory-over-in-form-kidderminster/ Copy Link Charley Kendall scored a 90th-minute for Woking against Kidderminster (Isaac Parkin/PA) Woking climbed out of the Vanarama National League relegation zone by producing a late show to beat Kidderminster 2-1. Phil Brown’s Harriers had won six of their previous eight league games and looked like escaping the bottom four themselves following Jack Lambert’s sweet 11th-minute strike. But Woking, who had Ricky Korboa’s early effort disallowed for offside, levelled after 75 minutes through Curtis Edwards’ drilled free-kick. Woking claimed the winner in the 90th minute as Korboa was pushed over and Charley Kendall headed home the rebound after Christian Dibble had saved his penalty.