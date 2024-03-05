Nathan Jones praises Charlton’s ‘big, big win’ at Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nathan Jones praises Charlton’s ‘big, big win’ at Cheltenham

By Press Association
Nathan Jones’ Charlton saw off Cheltenham (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Boss Nathan Jones described Charlton’s 3-1 League One victory at Cheltenham as a “big, big win”.

Daniel Kanu put the Addicks on course in the first half before Liam Sercombe levelled for the home side, 20 minutes from time.

But late strikes from substitute Tyreeq Bakinson and former Robins favourite Alfie May sealed the points to lift Charlton up to 14th – seven points clear of the drop zone.

“It shows we can see out games. Even when we take a knock we can fight back,” Jones said.

“It was a big, big win and I felt we deserved it, but after they pegged us back I think everyone in the ground thought they’d go on and win it. It was the opposite.

“It’s a tough place to come to and Darrell’s (Clarke) got them playing, but I thought we were brilliant.”

Charlton are now unbeaten in six and Jones added: “We’re in a good place, we’ve got good players and I’m really enjoying it.

“I thought we were brilliant tonight – the young lads did really well and Alfie May really was a threat all night.

“Alfie’s used to scoring on this ground, so I’m pleased he scored, but I’m pleased for everyone.

“The players are buying into everything we want them to do.”

“It was an end-to-end game,” Cheltenham manager Darrell Clarke said.

“We have come out of it disappointed.

“It’s a disappointed changing room, obviously. But I have said to my players in there, they’ve given me absolutely everything since I have been through the door.

“It’s one of those nights when it wasn’t our night. I thought when we got the equaliser, we might go on to win it. A couple of sloppy goals from our perspective lost us the game.”