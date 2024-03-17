Wales boss Rob Page has sympathy for Danny Ward’s situation at Leicester

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales boss Rob Page has sympathy for Danny Ward’s situation at Leicester

By Press Association
Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward has not played for Leicester since March 2023 (Tim Goode/PA)
Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward has not played for Leicester since March 2023 (Tim Goode/PA)

Wales boss Rob Page has defended Danny Ward and blamed “politics” for the out-of-favour Leicester goalkeeper not moving in the January transfer window.

Ward, Wales’ number one, has not played for Leicester in over 12 months and finds himself third-choice goalkeeper at the Championship promotion-chasers.

Page urged several Wales players to change clubs in January in order to play more ahead of the Euro 2024 play-offs, which starts with a semi-final against Finland in Cardiff on Thursday.

Wales v Croatia – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Danny Ward (left) celebrates Wales’ Euro 2024 qualifying victory over Croatia in October with teammate Ben Davies but has not played for his club Leicester this season (Nick Potts/PA)

Almost to a man Page’s call was heeded but Ward has remained frozen out at Leicester, drawing plenty of criticism from Wales fans on social media who feel he should have moved with ambitions of a third successive European Championship appearance.

“I’ve spoken to Danny and it wasn’t a case of him not listening to my advice,” said Page.

“When you put your player head on, you get it, I understand it. I have sympathy for Danny.

“When I put my manager head on, no, but with my player head on, of course I understand.

“When politics are involved and you’ve got a length of time left on your contract, it is not as easy as just getting out and playing games of football.

Wales v Turkey – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group D – Cardiff City Stadium
Wales manager Rob Page has defended goalkeeper Danny Ward over his failure to leave Leicester in January to play first-team football (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There are many aspects to that. It’s hard sometimes and not easy to just get out when there are wages, fees and all-sorts involved, it is out of your control.”

Ward has rarely made the Leicester bench under Enzo Maresca this season with first-choice Mads Hermansen and Jakub Stolarczyk ahead of the 30-year-old.

The 38-times capped Ward has had to settle for trying to gain match sharpness by playing for Leicester’s under-23s.

“He has played in a couple of under-23 games,” said Page. “He said he was going to do that and he has done, I think he’s played three or four.

“It’s not the level, we know that, but at least he’s made some effort to go and play games.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Celtic – UEFA Europa League – Group G – BayArena
Wales’ goalkeeping issues have been put into sharp focus by the achievements of Finland’s Bayer Leverkusen number one Lukas Hradecky (PA Wire via DPA)

“We’ve managed it in the past before and I’m just going to focus on the positives.

“The positives are that the majority of our squad are out playing football and playing well.”

Wales’ goalkeeping issue is reflected by not one of their four senior goalkeepers – Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies and Tom King – having played one minute of league football all season.

By contrast, Finland goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky has had a fantastic campaign and not lost a single game while wearing the armband for Xabi Alonso’s Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Page said: “We’ve done a load of analysis on him over the last three or four weeks.

“He’s probably one of the stand-out high-profile players for them.”