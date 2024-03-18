Club friendly in Australia could impact England’s preparations for Euro 2024

England manager Gareth Southgate is facing the unwelcome prospect of some potential members of his Euro 2024 squad flying halfway across the world for a post-season friendly.

Tottenham and Newcastle confirmed on Monday evening that they will face each other at Melbourne Cricket Ground on May 22.

Newcastle’s FA Cup exit last weekend opened the door for the Magpies to face Spurs in the friendly, which will see the two clubs jet off for Australia immediately after their final Premier League game of the season on May 19.

We will return Down Under in May as we head to Melbourne, Australia for a post-season visit, capped off by a friendly against Newcastle United 🇦🇺 🏟️ Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG)🗓️ Wednesday 22 May, kick-off 7:45pm local time — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 18, 2024

The trip should prove a memorable one for Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, who grew up in Melbourne after moving with his family from Greece as a young child.

The 58-year-old also took charge of Tottenham for the first time Down Under, when he oversaw a pre-season friendly against West Ham in Perth last summer.

A decision on the squads boarding the plane to Australia will be made nearer to the time, but Southgate could see three players potentially in his Euro 2024 squad fly halfway across the world days before they link up on international duty.

The Magpies are coming to Australia! 🇦🇺🦘 We will travel to the land down under following the conclusion of the Premier League season to take on Tottenham Hotspur and the A-League All Stars in Melbourne! 🙌 — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) March 18, 2024

Tottenham’s James Maddison and Newcastle attacker Anthony Gordon were named in the England squad for the March friendlies with Brazil and Belgium, while Kieran Trippier is a strong candidate to feature at this summer’s European Championship in Germany.

It is possible all three could head to Australia for the post-season friendly and, days after they return to England, would be required to join Southgate’s squad for a training camp ahead of Euro 2024.

The Football Association has been approached for comment.