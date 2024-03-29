Dominic Poleon strike secures a draw for Ebbsfleet

Dominic Poleon fired a second-half equaliser as Ebbsfleet maintained their impressive recent run with a 1-1 home draw against Southend.

Southend, who extended their unbeaten run to 12 matches, led 1-0 at half-time after Harry Cardwell flicked home Oli Coker’s free-kick for his 17th league goal of the season.

Ebbsfleet had won five of their previous six league games and they responded in the second half when substitute Poleon raced on to Greg Cundle’s header and curled a fine finish beyond Southend goalkeeper Andeng Ndi.

James Morton volleyed a golden chance for Southend over the crossbar and in the closing stages Ebbsfleet goalkeeper Mark Cousins saved well to stop the ball rebounding in off his own player.