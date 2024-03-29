Mike Williamson lauds five-star MK Dons after big win over Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mike Williamson lauds five-star MK Dons after big win over Walsall

By Press Association
Mike Williamson’s MK Dons secured a big win (Richard Sellers/PA)
Mike Williamson’s MK Dons secured a big win (Richard Sellers/PA)

Mike Williamson heaped praise on his MK Dons side after they roared back into form with a rousing 5-0 demolition of Walsall.

The Dons lost by the same scoreline on their last outing, at leaders Stockport, but responded emphatically against play-off chasing Walsall to stay in the race for automatic promotion from League Two.

With Wrexham and Mansfield still three points clear of the Dons, Williamson called for focus as his side look to reel in the top three.

“I could go through and praise the whole team but we’ve got to sort our away form out,” the Dons boss said.

“As good as that was, let’s enjoy it and we will enjoy it now, but then let’s re-focus because that’s as quick as football happens.”

Substitute Max Dean scored twice in the second half either side of goals from Alex Gilbey and Joe Tomlinson, adding to Emre Tezgel’s first-half strike for the Dons’ biggest win of the season.

“I think that’s the highs and lows of football that we all love it for,” said Williamson.

“We spoke to them before the game and we felt there was still a bit of pain from the weekend, which is perfectly natural but it’s our job to try and support and take that away and refocus.

“I thought we struggled to focus a bit this week, but then they respond like that. So I think we had a bit of apprehension.

“We’re normally very good at home but we know how good Walsall are. There just couldn’t be any complacency.

“First half was one I felt as though we controlled things, we could’ve scored more but Michael Kelly made a few good saves and there was a little tiredness out there.”

Meanwhile, Walsall head coach Mat Sadler was left bemoaning missed chances when the game was still in the balance, as his side’s play-off hopes were dented.

The Saddlers are still in a strong position, however, trailing seventh-placed Gillingham by just four points with two games in hand.

“I thought we had a couple of really good chances in the first half to go 1-0 up,” said Sadler.

“You know that these are a very good team and they’ve got the best home record for a reason. So you want to take your chances when they come and unfortunately we didn’t.

“Then the next 30 minutes become a bit of a blur, we were disappointed with where the game got away from us.

“For us, we have to dust ourselves down quickly. We didn’t get the outcome we wanted today but we’re still in a position to attack the final seven games.

“We need to get back to who we are and attack the final 30 days.”