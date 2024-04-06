St Mirren clinch top-six spot despite home loss to Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Mirren clinch top-six spot despite home loss to Hearts

By Press Association
Stephen Robinson’s St Mirren side have secured a top-six finish (Andrew Milligan/PA)
St Mirren sealed their place in the top six of the cinch Premiership for a second successive season despite going down 2-1 at home to Hearts.

A Jorge Grant penalty and a Mikael Mandron own goal put the visitors two goals ahead, making Toyosi Olusanya’s terrific solo effort a mere consolation.

Hibernian’s defeat at home to St Johnstone, however, was enough to confirm Saints’ berth in the top half of the table for the five final games while Hearts consolidated their hold on third place.

Saints manager Stephen Robinson made three changes from the side that drew with Motherwell. Out went Ryan Strain, Mark O’Hara and James Bolton, replaced by Elvis Bwomono, Kwon Hyeok-kyu and Richard Taylor.

Hearts, in turn, made two switches following their draw with Kilmarnock, with Cammy Devlin and Kye Rowles coming in for Lawrence Shankland and Beni Baningime.

The windy conditions made things difficult for both sides, with a free-kick attempt from Saints’ Caolan Boyd-Munce soaring high over the crossbar.

But Hearts went in front from the penalty spot after 33 minutes. Marcus Fraser slid in with his arm raised to block Kenneth Vargas’ shot and VAR asked referee Alan Muir to take a second look.

He didn’t take long before awarding the spot-kick that Grant confidently slid past Zach Hemming to give the visitors the lead.

Hearts had the wind at their backs in the second period and almost took advantage with their first attack, Vargas’ shot across the face of goal drifting only narrowly beyond the far post.

The Costa Rican looked the player most likely to create something and another run and shot again went just wide.

St Mirren’s best chance early in the second half came from the boot of a Hearts player, with Frankie Kent nearly putting the ball into his own net after Olusanya had lost control but Zander Clark made a good save to spare his team-mate’s blushes.

Instead it was Hearts who scored next to double their lead in the 62nd minute. Alex Cochrane’s corner was headed back across goal by Alan Forrest and ended up ricocheting off Mandron and into the net.

The home side could have cut the deficit moments later but Taylor headed wide from Boyd-Munce’s corner.

St Mirren, though, did finally get a goal back not long afterwards.

Olusanya carried the ball towards the Hearts goal from the halfway line, holding off the backtracking defenders before finishing well past Clark.

Devlin should have scored a third for Hearts after a mistake from Alex Gogic but Hemming did well to block his shot before the ball was cleared.

VAR sent referee Muir to the screen for a second time in the game after Conor McMenamin appeared to be clipped by Aidan Denholm.

This time the official chose to stick with his on-field decision and didn’t award the penalty but the news from Easter Road meant both sets of fans were relatively content come full-time.