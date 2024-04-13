Grimsby move to brink of safety with comfortable win at Crewe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Grimsby move to brink of safety with comfortable win at Crewe

By Press Association
Grimsby virtually secured their Football League survival with an emphatic 3-0 win at play-off hopefuls Crewe thanks to goals from Toby Mullarkey, Curtis Thompson and Denver Hume.

The Mariners are six points clear of second-bottom Sutton, who only have two games to play, but hold a far superior goal difference than United.

Justin Obikwu wasted an early opening for the visitors when he was put clear in the box, but he took too much sizing up goal and Lewis Billington’s intervention steered the striker’s effort past the post.

Crewe goalkeeper Max Stryjek was at fault when Doug Tharme’s long-throw was headed on by Mullarkey with the keeper pushing the ball weakly into the air and then unable to prevent it creeping over the line in the 38th minute.

And the visitors doubled their lead from another set play just before the hour mark with Thompson volleying home Charles Vernam’s outswinging corner from the edge of the box.

Crewe’s response was tame, although Jake Eastwood needed to take evasive action to prevent Nevitt’s block on his clearance from crossing the line and then the Grimsby keeper did well to keep out an effort from Charlie Finney in the closing minutes.

But substitute Hume rounded off the Mariners’ afternoon when he finished off into the far corner after Donovan Wilson cut the ball across the box.