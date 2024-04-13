Shrewsbury remain in relegation danger after loss to Wycombe

Shrewsbury’s relegation fears continue to grow after goals from Luke Leahy and Richard Kone earned Wycombe a 2-0 win at the Croud Meadow.

The host went close in a first half devoid of action after a mix-up between goalkeeper Franco Ravizzoli and Joe Low but Dan Udoh saw his effort blocked.

The first opportunity of the second period came when Tom Bloxham ran through on goal. The forward found Udoh in the box but his strike was cleared for a corner by Ravizzoli.

Shrewsbury went down to 10 men with just over 20 minutes remaining when Tom Flanagan made a dangerous challenge on Low.

The Chairboys found the breakthrough through ex-Salopian captain Leahy in the 83rd minute after he stroked home a superbly-worked free-kick from the edge of the box.

Wycombe doubled their advantage in stoppage time after Garath McCleary teed up Kone to tap home and leave Shrewsbury six points above the bottom four.