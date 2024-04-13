Colchester move out of relegation zone after vital victory at Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Colchester move out of relegation zone after vital victory at Crawley

By Press Association
Tom Hopper bagged a brace as Colchester beat Crawley (Rhianna Chadwick/PA)
Tom Hopper scored twice as 10-man Colchester moved out of the relegation places with a spirited 3-2 victory at play-off chasing Crawley.

The visitors went into the game boosted by a bumper following of nearly 1,000 fans, boss Danny Cowley having made a passionate appeal for increased support.

Crawley midfielder Liam Kelly fired against the top of the bar before the Reds went behind after 21 minutes when Ellis Iandolo crossed for Hopper to turn the ball in from close range.

In a dramatic end to the opening half, Crawley equalised after 42 minutes when Klaidi Lolos scored for the third game running.

But Colchester hit back to regain the lead two minutes later, goalkeeper Corey Addai giving the ball away which allowed Jay Mingi to cross for Cameron McGeehan to score into an empty net.

The U’s made it 3-1 a minute after the break as Hopper stroked in his second past the helpless Addai.

Colchester were reduced to 10 men two minutes from time after substitute Samson Tovide, only on the field eight minutes, received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident.

Harry Forster headed in a cross from Kelly in the seventh minute of added time but Colchester held on for a vital win which lifted them one point above Sutton.