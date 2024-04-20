Arbroath suffer another defeat as Morton secure victory

Two goals in as many second-half minutes were enough to secure Morton a 2-1 Scottish Championship victory at already-relegated Arbroath.

Zak Delaney had the ball in the net for the hosts in the 11th minute at Gayfield, but his potential opener was chalked off for offside and it remained goalless at the break.

Robbie Crawford broke the deadlock with a lovely curled finish after 56 minutes, and the visitors doubled their advantage when George Oakley slotted home.

Michael McKenna tapped home Leighton McIntosh’s delivery to deny Morton the clean sheet, but they could not find an equaliser as they slumped to an eighth straight defeat.