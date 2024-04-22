Arsenal will give it a real go in quest for Premier League title – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal will “give it a real go” as they look to win a first Premier League title since 2003.

The Gunners celebrated a 2-0 victory over Wolves on Saturday night as they bounced back from their Champions League exit to Bayern Munich and last week’s 2-0 league defeat to Aston Villa.

Arteta talked up the importance of the leaders’ final five Premier League matches, with Arsenal top on goal difference from Liverpool and one point ahead of Manchester City who have a game in hand.

▶️ Now playing: Mikel's pre-Chelsea press conference 📺 Watch LIVE here 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 22, 2024

Arsenal face Chelsea on Tuesday night, with the Blues going into the game on the back of an FA Cup semi-final exit to Manchester City on Saturday.

“I have the same message that we need to keep doing what we’re doing, focus on the game and the task, prepare the game well and the boys look ready to go again,” Arteta told a press conference on Monday.

“It meant a lot for us (to win against Wolves). We are in a great position and we have been for nine months. We really want to give it a real go and we are really determined to do what is in our hands to lift the trophy.”

Chelsea, who have been a mixed bag in Mauricio Pochettino’s first season, are undefeated in the Premier League since February’s 4-2 home loss to Wolves.

Arteta reiterated that he thinks Chelsea will “come good” under the Argentinian, and added: “I have a huge admiration for Mauricio because I have known him for 23 years and I wish him nothing but the best.

“He’s an incredible manager and a huge leader, he’ll inspire that club to get them where they want to get to, that’s for sure.

“Whatever team they put out, with the quality in their squad, will be great. They are doing much better than what people talk about and it will be a tough match.”

Chelsea are still bidding for a European spot next season, with the Blues three points behind sixth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand on the Magpies.

Arteta believes their London rivals have undergone a “huge improvement” in recent months and “deserve to be in a higher position”.

He added: “They have been in a final, a semi-final. I think what Mauricio is doing is really impressive and I’m sure he’s going to get them there.”