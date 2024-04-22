Jude Bellingham’s impact at Real Madrid impresses Usain Bolt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jude Bellingham’s impact at Real Madrid impresses Usain Bolt

By Press Association
Former Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt (left) and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham (right) pose at the red carpet before the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Football fan Usain Bolt has praised Jude Bellingham’s impact at Real Madrid and challenged Kylian Mbappe to show him how fast he is over 100 metres.

Former sprinter Bolt met Bellingham on the red carpet ahead of the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid on Monday, where the England midfielder won the World Breakthrough of the Year prize.

The pair re-enacted Bellingham’s open arms goal celebration, which was seen again on Sunday after a stoppage time El Clasico winner against Barcelona.

Usain Bolt (left) and Jude Bellingham share a word before the Laureus World Sports Awards in Madrid (Manu Fernandez/AP)

It was Bellingham’s 21st goal of an extraordinary first season in Madrid, which could yet end up with a LaLiga and Champions League double for the 20-year-old.

“I think he’s impressed a lot of people, not just me,” said Bolt, a keen footballer.

“Coming into Real Madrid we expected great things from him. But he’s stepped up to a level that we didn’t expect him to be this great.

“He’s shown his young talent that he will be among the top footballers throughout his career.

“It’s a pleasure to meet him and just have a conversation with him.

“The young generation is really stepping up, so big up to the Jude.”

Jamaican sprinter Bolt, now 37, won eight Olympic gold medals in a glittering career on the track and remains the world record holder over 100 and 200 metres.

He was asked about Mbappe’s pace, with the France forward recognised as one of the quickest players in world football.

Bolt said: “I would love to have competed with Mbappe in my prime to see how close he would be (to him).

Usain Bolt says he wants to know how fast France forward Kylian Mbappe is over 100 metres (Adam Davy/PA)

“I feel one day he just needs to run 100 metres and let me see the time.”

Bolt says he will be at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer and is “excited to see everything”.

He said: “I’m keen to have an all-access pass to everything. Anything I can do on that day I will be doing it. I’ll be like a kid in a candy store.

“But I’ll definitely be at the track on the days of the 100 and 200 metres finals.”

::The 25th Laureus World Sports Awards took place on Monday, April 22 in Madrid, celebrating the leading names in sport from across the globe. To find out more, visit www.laureus.com.