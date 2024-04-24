Austria boss Ralf Rangnick confirms Bayern Munich approach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Austria boss Ralf Rangnick confirms Bayern Munich approach

By Press Association
Ralf Rangnick’s contract with the Austrian FA runs until 2026 (Tim Goode/PA)

Ralf Rangnick has confirmed he has been approached by Bayern Munich over the pending vacancy at the Bundesliga giants.

Current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel will leave his role at the end of the season and former Manchester United interim manager Rangnick has been linked as a possible successor.

But in an interview with Austrian football website 90minuten, Rangnick said he was committed to his current position as boss of Austria, who he has guided to the Euro 2024 finals.

Rangnick spent six months as Manchester United’s interim manager (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Rangnick said: “There was a contact from Bayern Munich, I also informed the OFB (Austrian Football Association) about it.

“We have a very trusting relationship. My focus is on the Austrian national team. We are fully focused on the European Championship. I feel very comfortable here.

“At the moment, there is no reason to deal with it intensively and concretely.”

When asked when he would consider returning to Bayern, Rangnick added: “The moment the Bavarians would say: ‘We want you’. And then I have to ask myself: ‘Do I even want this?’”

Rangnick, who has previously managed Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke, Hoffenheim and Leipzig, was appointed United’s interim boss in 2021 after they had sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Thomas Tuchel will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season (Nick Potts/PA)

The German left Old Trafford at the end of the 2021-22 season to take on his role in charge of Austria after signing a two-year deal, which was extended by another two years when they qualified for the Euro finals.

Austria’s group in Germany this summer includes France, the Netherlands and Poland, and Rangnick added: “We all have the ambition and the imagination to do well in the Euros.

“To do that, we have to progress in the toughest group. If this succeeds, we need not fear anyone. We want to go as far as possible.”