Russell Martin fears negative reaction after Southampton slip into play-offs

Southampton manager Russell Martin fears three consecutive defeats will cause negativity to seep into supporters ahead of the play-offs as his side lost 1-0 to Stoke.

Saints have been beaten by Cardiff, Leicester and Stoke in eight days, having hoped to mount an automatic promotion charge, and must now rely on the Championship play-offs.

Tyrese Campbell netted the only goal for the Potters at St Mary’s in the 36th minute, driving into the box and finishing through the legs of Alex McCarthy.

Speaking after the match, Martin said: “It’s been a disappointing week. I really hoped we could bounce back after the last two defeats but we haven’t been able to do it.

“My fear is the last week will really change how people feel about the season. If we end up on the points we ended up on and won three games this week, I think it’s a very different feeling.

“The players have done some amazing stuff, the fans have been amazing and then we end at home on that today and it’s disappointing.

“But it’s been a relentless schedule. I think everyone’s really tired, it’s not an excuse for today.

“I think 11 games in 33 days, whatever it’s been, it’s been really tough. I’m knackered. I keep getting texts from my mum asking if I’m alright.

“She sees my interviews and I think they’ve got more and more tired as it’s gone on but my energy has to go on all the players and all the staff.

“We have a week before the next game, it’s a bit of recovery time but also time to work on the training pitch which will be invaluable for us.”

Saints were denied a penalty at 0-0 when Sekou Mara was wiped out by goalkeeper Daniel Iversen.

The Frenchman’s header was cleared off the line by Luke McNally in the process, before a spot-kick shout for both teams in the second half.

Martin insisted: “I think the referee has got every penalty decision wrong. They should have one and we should have two.

“The fourth official said it was a coming-together but it’s not – Sekou gets clattered.

“But then they should have a penalty and so should we again with Sam Edozie. So two-one us. But we shouldn’t have to rely on that anyway.”

The result means Stoke have lost just once in their last seven and secured their status in the Championship for another season.

Steven Schumacher, who left Plymouth to take over at Stoke in December, praised the performance of his players.

Schumacher said: “It means everything. I said in the press earlier this week that I felt we needed a result.

“I didn’t agree with what some people were suggesting, that it was over and we were safe and all that.

“The number of calls I’ve had this week and people have said, ‘Well done, you’re over the line’. I’m like, ‘No we’re not, we’re definitely going to need a result from the next two games’.

“Thankfully we’ve come in here today and put a performance in that’s warranted a result.

“I thought the lads were excellent and it was a brilliant win against a really top team. I am delighted with it.”