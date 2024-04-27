Graham Alexander accepts Bradford came up short over the full season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Alexander accepts Bradford came up short over the full season

By Press Association
Graham Alexander’s side left it too late to chase the play-offs (Nick Potts/PA)
Graham Alexander’s side left it too late to chase the play-offs (Nick Potts/PA)

Bradford manager Graham Alexander refused to discuss hard-luck stories after just missing out on the play-offs.

The Bantams beat Newport 4-1 at Valley Parade to end the season with five straight wins but they finished a point off the top seven.

Alexander said: “We did our part today but not over the course of the season. But all we could do was win our game and see what fate decided.

“It’s gone against us but I’m really pleased with how the players approached the game and the supporters who came in brilliant numbers.

“Everyone connected with Bradford City handled themselves really well.

“I wanted the players to understand it was a test and there was going to be a lot of pressure on us to basically chase three games in one.

“We had to focus on just winning ours and I think they did that. Some of the football we played was superb.

“We were courageous on the ball and tried to score many more goals.

“It was frustrating at 0-0 for quite a while. The crowd got a little bit restless but we kept our composure.

“For our younger players, they will have learned a lot about how to manage occasions like that.”

Bradford struck twice just before half-time after Newport had created the better chances.

Calum Kavanagh opened the scoring from Brad Halliday’s cross and then Andy Cook headed home from a Richie Smallwood free-kick for his 19th goal of the season.

Bobby Pointon fired a third goal after the break before Harry Charsley pulled one back for Newport, whose eighth straight defeat equalled their worst run since returning to the EFL. Cook set up Jamie Walker to score a fourth for Bradford in added time.

Newport manager Graham Coughlan admitted he was relieved to see the season come to an end.

“It’s been 10 games too many for us,” he said. “It’s not been good or acceptable.

“We’ve got too small a squad to try and compete for 57 games, we were running in treacle every game.

“We have demanded a lot of them and got a lot from them. If the season had finished in mid-March then we would have been relatively happy but it didn’t and we ran out of steam.

“For the first half an hour we were really good. I don’t see that as a 4-1 game but we have been getting punished.

“Let’s get it straight, the first two goals that we conceded were inexcusable.

“With 44 minutes on the clock we just needed to see it through to half-time. Instead, we came in 2-0 down after two free headers six yards out – that needs to be sorted if we are to take play-offs and promotion seriously next season.”