Lionel Messi scores twice in Inter Miami’s win over New England

Lionel Messi was at his stunning best as he scored two goals and provided an assist to Luis Suarez in Inter Miami’s 4-1 win over New England in the MLS.

Messi became the first player in MLS history to have 16 goal contributions in his first seven games and it was his fifth straight game with two or more goal contributions.

It took just a minute for the New England Revolution to score, with Tomas Chancalay chipping the goalkeeper in front of a record 65,612 people at Gilette Stadium in Massachusetts, which is usually used for NFL games.

Making history ✍️ Messi is the first player in @mls history to record 16 goal contributions in his first 7️⃣ games 😮‍💨 ✨ @CaptainMorganUS pic.twitter.com/bLcE4SE4GA — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) April 28, 2024

However, it would not take long for the Argentinian maestro to stamp his authority on the match when he beat the keeper on the near post in the 32nd minute.

Messi scored again in the 67th minute, giving Miami a one goal lead, before creating space for former Barcelona and Liverpool striker Suarez who scored in the 88th minute.

The 36-year-old is leading the goalscorer count with nine – to go with four assists in just seven games – taking Inter Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference.