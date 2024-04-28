Arsenal’s slim WSL title hopes all but ended by stoppage-time Everton equaliser

Arsenal’s slim Women’s Super League title chances were effectively ended as 16-year-old substitute Issy Hobson’s stoppage-time equaliser earned Everton a 1-1 draw at Walton Hall Park.

Alessia Russo had put the third-placed Gunners ahead 10 minutes from time, slotting in the follow-up after Toffees goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan had blocked Beth Mead’s shot with her leg.

But the hosts equalised through Hobson in the fifth added minute, the teenager nodding the ball past Gunners keeper Manuela Zinsberger to become the youngest goalscorer in WSL history.

⚽️ Youngest-ever @BarclaysWSL goalscorer🔵 Youngest Everton Women goalscorer in 14 years🙌 First WSL point against Arsenal since 2012 A historic day. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/uajhF7zfnn — Everton Women (@EvertonWomen) April 28, 2024

The draw left Jonas Eidevall’s side, with two games left to play, five points behind leaders Manchester City, ahead of the table-toppers’ trip to Bristol City on Sunday evening.

Elsewhere, Ella Toone’s stunning late winner gave fourth-placed Manchester United a 1-0 victory at Leicester.

Toone came off the bench to settle a contest that United had enjoyed the better of seven minutes from time.

Yuka Momiki had hit a post for the visitors before Toone found the top corner of the Leicester net from long range.

Brighton drew 1-1 at Tottenham, with Bethany England salvaging a point for the FA Cup finalists.

Elisabeth Terland’s 13th goal of the season, poking home the rebound after Spurs goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer had kept out her initial header, put the Seagulls ahead after 17 minutes.

But England turned home substitute Ashleigh Neville’s cross to level nine minutes from time.

West Ham edged towards safety with a 1-1 draw at Aston Villa.

The Champions of the @BarclaysWC are calling 📞 pic.twitter.com/bhrOnd9WtC — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) April 28, 2024

Alisha Lehmann struck against her former club – and against the run of play – to put Villa ahead after 72 minutes.

The Hammers equalised in the fifth minute of stoppage time when Shannon Cooke met Riko Ueki’s centre and the ball trickled through the legs of Villa goalkeeper Sophia Poor.

West Ham’s safety will be confirmed if Bristol City fail to beat Manchester City in Sunday’s late kick-off.

Crystal Palace will be playing in the WSL next season after rubber-stamping their promotion from the Championship.

Palace went into the final day of the campaign three points clear of second-placed Charlton with an an overwhelming advantage in goal difference, and a goalless draw against Sunderland in front of a club-record 6,796 crowd at Selhurst Park sealed top place.