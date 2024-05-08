Rangers to unveil Walter Smith statue at Ibrox on day of Scottish Cup final

Rangers will unveil a statue of former boss Walter Smith outside Ibrox ahead of the Scottish Cup final later this month.

Smith is the second-most decorated manager in the club’s history after leading the Light Blues to 10 league titles, six League Cups and five Scottish Cups, as well as the 2008 UEFA Cup final, over the course of two spells in charge.

Smith died aged 73 in October 2021 and, following a year-long process, Rangers have announced that “his legacy will now be preserved in bronze on the corner of the stadium footprint between Edmiston House and the Copland Road stand”.

💙 #RangersFC are today delighted to announce it intends to unveil the statue of legendary manager, Walter Smith, ahead of the Scottish Cup Final. Click below to learn more ⤵️ — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) May 8, 2024

The statue has been designed and sculpted by London-based artist Douglas Jennings, whose portfolio includes a statue of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London as well as England World Cup winners Jack Charlton and George Cohen.

“It is a poignant moment in the history of this great football club to unveil a statue of our legendary former manager, Walter Smith,” chairman John Bennett told Rangers’ website.

“The outpouring of tributes which arrived from near and far following his passing two-and-a-half-years ago speaks to Walter’s stature as both a human being and custodian of our historic football club, and there is no Ranger more deserving in the modern era of being honoured in bronze.

“I would like to place on record our thanks as a club to the artist and sculptor, Douglas Jennings, as well as internal and external stakeholders who have helped facilitate the process since the commissioning of the statue in October 2022.

“I’m sure the day of the unveiling will be one full of emotion for Walter’s wife, Ethel, his two sons, Neil and Steven, and the rest of the family.

“The work consolidates the significance of the great man and the place he occupies in the storied history of Rangers Football Club.”

The statue will be unveiled on Saturday May 25, before Rangers face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden, with further details to be released by the club in due course.