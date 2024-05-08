Rangers to unveil Walter Smith statue at Ibrox on day of Scottish Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rangers to unveil Walter Smith statue at Ibrox on day of Scottish Cup final

By Press Association
A statue of Walter Smith will be unveiled at Ibrox (Chris Clark/PA)
Rangers will unveil a statue of former boss Walter Smith outside Ibrox ahead of the Scottish Cup final later this month.

Smith is the second-most decorated manager in the club’s history after leading the Light Blues to 10 league titles, six League Cups and five Scottish Cups, as well as the 2008 UEFA Cup final, over the course of two spells in charge.

Smith died aged 73 in October 2021 and, following a year-long process, Rangers have announced that “his legacy will now be preserved in bronze on the corner of the stadium footprint between Edmiston House and the Copland Road stand”.

The statue has been designed and sculpted by London-based artist Douglas Jennings, whose portfolio includes a statue of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London as well as England World Cup winners Jack Charlton and George Cohen.

“It is a poignant moment in the history of this great football club to unveil a statue of our legendary former manager, Walter Smith,” chairman John Bennett told Rangers’ website.

“The outpouring of tributes which arrived from near and far following his passing two-and-a-half-years ago speaks to Walter’s stature as both a human being and custodian of our historic football club, and there is no Ranger more deserving in the modern era of being honoured in bronze.

Walter Smith

Walter Smith is the second most decorated manager in Rangers’ history (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“I would like to place on record our thanks as a club to the artist and sculptor, Douglas Jennings, as well as internal and external stakeholders who have helped facilitate the process since the commissioning of the statue in October 2022.

“I’m sure the day of the unveiling will be one full of emotion for Walter’s wife, Ethel, his two sons, Neil and Steven, and the rest of the family.

“The work consolidates the significance of the great man and the place he occupies in the storied history of Rangers Football Club.”

The statue will be unveiled on Saturday May 25, before Rangers face Celtic in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden, with further details to be released by the club in due course.