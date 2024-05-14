Football rumours: Saudi clubs keen on Man Utd duo Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Football rumours: Saudi clubs keen on Man Utd duo Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes

By Press Association
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes (left) and Casemiro have been linked with moves away (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (left) and Casemiro have been linked with moves away (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Several Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Manchester United midfielders Casemiro, 32, and Bruno Fernandes, 29, when the transfer window opens this summer, the Telegraph reports.

Brazil goalkeepers Alisson (left) and Ederson h
Brazil goalkeepers Alisson (left) and Ederson have also been linked with moves away from the Premier League (Mike Egerton/PA)

The Telegraph also reports that Saudi clubs are looking at two other Brazilians plying their trade in the Premier League – Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson,31, and 30-year-old Manchester City counterpart Ederson.

Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani, 37, is hunting for a new club after his contract at Adana Demirspor was terminated, the Mirror reports.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Rasmus Hojlund: A number of Manchester United players have doubts about his capacity to find the net and are avoiding passing to the 21-year-old striker during matches, claims the Manchester Evening News.

Manchester City v Manchester United – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund (Mike Egerton/PA)

Trent Alexander-Arnold: Real Madrid are still keen on signing the Liverpool and England player with his contract situation at Anfield up in the air, says Football365.

Reuell Walters: Arsenal are set to lose the up-and-coming defender, 19, after he rejected the offer of a new contract, the Athletic writes.