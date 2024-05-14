Neil Warnock to join Torquay board as football advisor following takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock to join Torquay board as football advisor following takeover

By Press Association
Veteran manager Neil Warnock is to return to football in an advisory capacity at Torquay (Steve Welsh/PA)
Veteran manager Neil Warnock is to return to football in an advisory capacity at Torquay (Steve Welsh/PA)

Neil Warnock will join the Torquay board in the role of football advisor upon completion of a takeover deal at the Devon club.

The National League South club are to be taken over by the Bryn Consortium – subject to creditor approval – and Paul Wotton will be appointed first-team manager on a three-year deal.

“We are delighted Neil is joining the board,” said Michael Westcott, co-chairman of the Bryn Consortium.

“He brings an unrivalled wealth of football knowledge and experience to Torquay United as we look to rebuild.

“There is a strong chemistry and mutual respect between Neil and Paul and we are excited about their approach to building a squad and the uncompromising brand of football they want our team to play.”

Warnock has managed 17 clubs in a 44-year career on the touchline, with his last job being a five-week spell in charge of Aberdeen in February and March earlier this year.

The 75-year-old, who managed Torquay in 1993, has won a record eight promotions in English football and managed 1,626 games.

Former Plymouth captain and assistant manager Wotton joins Torquay from Truro.

Wotton, who also played for Southampton, Oxford and Yeovil, spent five seasons at the Cornish club and took them into the National League South.

Torquay finished 18th in same division this season, avoiding a second-successive relegation following their demotion from the fifth-tier of English football last term.

In-coming Torquay co-chairman Mark Bowes-Cavanagh said: “Following a meticulous search, the consortium board agreed that Paul’s credentials and vision were most closely aligned with our own and he will arrive at Plainmoor as part of a restructuring of the football set up at the club.”