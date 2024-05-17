Rangers at ‘end of a cycle’ – Philippe Clement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Rangers at ‘end of a cycle’ – Philippe Clement

By Press Association
Big changes are coming at Rangers, says manager Philippe Clement (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Big changes are coming at Rangers, says manager Philippe Clement (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Philippe Clement believes Rangers are at the “end of a cycle” as he promised big changes at Ibrox next season with the support of the board.

The Belgian boss replaced Michael Beale last October but while he brought the Viaplay Cup back to Ibrox, he was unable to wrest the cinch Premiership back from Celtic Park with the Hoops confirming another title win with a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday night.

Rangers face Celtic in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on May 25 but Clement is also looking towards next season and although he again bemoaned the club’s injury problems, other areas of concern will be addressed.

Philippe Clement, centre, with Rangers players, from left, Nicolas Raskin, James Tavernier and Ben Davies
Philippe Clement is planning for the future at Ibrox (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“There will be changes, we need changes,” said the Gers boss ahead of the final league game of the season against Hearts on Saturday.

“I think as a club we are in some ways at the end of a cycle. So we need to change some things. The fitness is not good enough to play three games a week at high intensity, that is the reason for so many injuries.”

Attacker Abdallah Sima and midfielder Ryan Jack are back in contention from a list of 11 players unavailable for the 5-2 win over Dundee on Tuesday night and could get “some minutes” at Tynecastle.

Defender Leon Balogun is a doubt while Ridvan Yilmaz is unable to start the game after returning recently from injury.

“I want to end this cycle with a really big moment next Saturday so they end the cycle in a really good way,” said Clement.

“Very importantly, I had very good talks with the board about my ideas, what to change, towards recruitment, towards positions, all those things.

“Let’s say we are aligned in almost everything, which is a big thing. In a lot of clubs it is sometimes more difficult.

Abdallah Sima celebrates after scoring against St Mirren
Abdallah Sima could return against Hearts (Steve Welsh/PA)

“So that’s the first step, the second step is to do it of course. You can have amazing plans but you have to execute them.

“So we are still busy looking at all the departments and what we can do better next season.

“I am really convinced the will from the club is there and they were honest with me with what was going wrong with the club six months ago. I feel everyone is engaged to make things better.”

Clement replied in the affirmative when asked if the overhaul was bigger than he first thought.

He said: “There are several things I want to change and we are in talks about that at the club. At the moment I think I am doing too much, it needs to be better delegated.

“Some things didn’t surprise me because the club was honest but the injury issue has been bigger than I expected.”