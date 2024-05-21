Oxford’s promotion is the stuff of dreams for co-owner Anindya Bakrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oxford’s promotion is the stuff of dreams for co-owner Anindya Bakrie

By Press Association
Anindya Bakrie insists Oxford’s promotion into the Championship is the stuff of dreams (Zaki Cooper/PA)


Oxford’s co-owner Anindya Bakrie insists promotion to the Sky Bet Championship was “something you dream of every day” after the club ended a 25-year absence from the division with victory over Bolton in the League One play-off final.

Josh Murphy’s first-half double earned the U’s a 2-0 win in the showpiece final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to ensure they will play second-tier football for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

Bakrie was unable to make the game due to a family emergency but watched on from his homeland Indonesia and was delighted to see Oxford finally make it through the play-offs after two previous failed attempts in the last five years.

Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United – Sky Bet League One – Play Off – Final – Wembley Stadium
Oxford United will play in the Championship for the first time in 25 years (Zac Goodwin/PA)

He told the PA news agency: “It’s something you dream of every day, you can make it and win at Wembley.

“It is indeed an exciting time to take part with this club who has made it to the Championship for the first time in the last 25 years.

“When they put the trophy on the TV, I was holding it. I felt like I was at Wembley. I was in Indonesia, the plane was booked, but sometimes family needs to come first when it comes to emergency, but the fans and my fellow co-owners were there.”

Head coach Des Buckingham arrived at the Kassam Stadium from Mumbai City in November with the club sitting second after Liam Manning left to join Bristol City.

Oxford-born Buckingham became the youngest coach to win an Indian Super League Shield, winning the league title in 2022-23 with Mumbai, and immediately impressed in England by securing the U’s a fifth-placed finish on the way to play-off victory.

Bakrie spoke highly of the Oxford boss, who was tied down on a long-term deal after previously being a youth player at the club.

He added: “I think Des fits right in and is willing to take the challenges.

“He sees eye to eye with the squad, the management team and he knows being an Oxford man he has a lot of hopes, aspirations and challenges also on his shoulders.

“I could see he was nervous in the beginning but that’s normal being a human being, he’s a fighter and he wants to do the best he can.

“I see confidence and progress, a journey, a desire to do better game by game which is all you can ask for as an owner.”

Bolton Wanderers v Oxford United – Sky Bet League One – Play Off – Final – Wembley Stadium
Des Buckingham won promotion in his first season at the club (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Oxford celebrated promotion with a bus parade around the city on Monday, with thousands of fans flocking to honour the squad’s achievement.

Ipswich took the Championship by storm this season, finishing second to earn back-to-back promotions into the Premier League.

Bakrie did not rule out the chance of emulating the Tractor Boys but he will take it “one step at a time”.

He added: “We do want to keep our best players – it is going to be challenging we have no doubt.

“The Premier League is a dream for owners. Being a part of Oxford is something we are proud of and we take it very seriously.

“To be able to bring the club to the Championship is a dream and the aspiration is to move forward, but we will not think of it as an overnight thing.

“But, like anything in life, with hard work and togetherness through good times and bad, there is no reason why we should not dream big and get to the Premier League.”