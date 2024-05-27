Steph Houghton proud of legacy after calling time on career

Former England captain Steph Houghton is proud of the legacy she leaves on and off the field as she hangs up her boots.

The veteran Manchester City defender called time on her distinguished career at the end of the Women’s Super League season this month.

The 36-year-old was at the forefront of the women’s game throughout an era of huge development for the sport, earning 121 caps for her country and playing in three World Cups.

Houghton earned 121 caps for her country (Richard Sellers/PA)

Houghton told the PA news agency: “I will miss the game, of course. I’ll miss playing every single day but I know that I’m really proud of what I’ve achieved.

“I’ve been so privileged to have so many amazing moments. I think the one that stands out is probably the England captaincy. That’s ultimately your dream come true.

“You want to play for England, you want to represent your national team, but to wear the armband and to walk the team out at certain competitions is unbelievable.

“From a club perspective, I think just winning trophies and having that feeling of winning at Wembley, lifting FA Cups, lifting league titles, just that overall feeling you have that day, I don’t think anybody can take that away from you.

“I’m also proud of the conversations people previous to me never had an opportunity to have.

“I feel as though I’ve been brave enough to really push barriers, to push standards, and to really have an influence in one way or the other in terms of central contracts, to enhance professionalism throughout the whole of the English game.

“I can be really proud of what I’ve achieved on and off the pitch, and hopefully I can continue to do that away from the pitch in the near future.”

Houghton (centre) and Manchester City agonisingly fell short in the WSL this year (Mike Egerton/PA)

Houghton was a two-time WSL winner before joining City in 2014 and claiming another title two years later.

Claiming a fourth career league crown would have been the ideal send-off but City were pipped by Chelsea on goal difference on the final day after a costly loss to Arsenal in their previous game.

Houghton said: “In terms of attitude and application, you couldn’t really fault anybody. It’s probably the most ‘together’ team that I’ve been a part of.

“Everybody really bought in but I just feel as though in, those moments, there’s fine margins where we could have been a bit better in terms of managing a game, (such as) settling for a draw against Arsenal.”

Houghton insists she has no regrets although the injuries which ultimately curtailed her international career were an obvious frustration. She missed out as the Lionesses famously won Euro 2022 and, after further fitness issues, did not get back into the squad for last year’s World Cup.

She said: “It wouldn’t be the way that I wanted to end my international career, for sure, but sometimes that just happens in football.

“I don’t live with any regrets in the sense of the choices I’ve made.”

Football is unlikely to have seen the last of Houghton, although she does not yet know what her future holds. For now, the priority is to spend more time with her husband Stephen Darby, the former Bradford defender who is living with motor neurone disease.

She said: “I think it’s important to give some of my time back to my husband and to my family as well.

“I couldn’t see my life without being involved in football in some capacity. What that is, I don’t know.

“There are a lot of options there. Hopefully a lot of good things will come my way too but to get that work-life balance is important because I’ve worked so hard over the last 20 years.”