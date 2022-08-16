The Berry Trail: Taste the best of fresh fruit and produce in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fruit picking is a wholesome and quintessential summer activity that is perfect for a solo outing, date night, or a weekend adventure with family and friends. And what says summer in Scotland more than local fresh fruit produce?

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

But where is the best place in Scotland to pick your own fruit or find the freshest Scottish produce? We’ve put together a list of the top places for you to taste the best fresh fruit and produce in Courier country. Check out these places below for a fresh and fruity experience along the Berry Trail.

Follow the Berry Trail across Courier country

Charleton Fruit Farm

Situated on the outskirts of Montrose, Charleton Fruit Farm offers a great day out for the whole family. There’s a wide range of ‘pick your own’ fruit, an extensive free-to-enter children’s park, indoor and outdoor restaurant tables, a well-stocked take-away, and a fabulous farm shop. The farm is well known for its friendly staff, relaxed atmosphere, and amazing strawberry tarts.

All of Charleton’s fruit is grown outdoors. The strawberries were a big hit this past June and July, and this year’s warm weather is now bringing out the best in raspberries, gooseberries, cherries and redcurrants. The plum season has also started, and over the coming weeks blackberries, apples, peas and pears will be among the many attractions. October’s pumpkin patch is sure to be a big hit before attention turns to the annual Christmas tree harvest in December.

Charleton Fruit Farm is free to enter and is open 10am to 4pm all year round. Dogs on leads are welcome to join. Picnics are not permitted. Learn more about the Charleton Fruit Farm here.

Cairnie Fruit Farm

Cairnie Fruit Farm, the original family-run ‘pick your own’ soft fruit enterprise in Scotland, offers a purpose-built farm café and shop. The ‘Funyard’ offers a huge array of fruit picking, including Scotland’s original pumpkin patch in October (this year marking 23 years of pick your own pumpkins) and a 6-acre mega maze set in the beautiful Fife countryside.

The Cairnie Mega Maze is an artistically designed labyrinth of pathways and blind alleys redesigned and sown in maize each year, making a wholesome day of fun for everyone. Follow Cairnie Fruit Farm on Instagram and learn more about the Cairnie Fruit Farm here.

East Scryne Fruit

East Scryne Fruit began as a little hatch in the wall in the steading 10 years ago, where children would sell punnets of berries and eggs from East Scryne’s own hens. Over the last decade they’ve slowly grown into a popular ‘tearoom’, selling barista coffee and lots of sweet treats including their famous scones, and Victoria sponge. All products are made fresh on the premises that day. Seven years ago, the tearoom added an ice cream machine from New Zealand – meaning they can use delicious Mackie’s traditional ice cream and their own berries to make their own delicious twist on strawberry, raspberry, karaka, and blueberry ice creams. They also have a play park with a big straw bale castle, bouncy pillow, sandpit and swing- making the tearoom the perfect place to come and catch up with friends and family over a coffee and a cake while letting the children run off steam.

Their latest addition is two goats named ‘Debbie and Hope’ after Dame Deborah James who lost her battle to cancer the day goats arrived. The goats have been a hit with children and can be fed from the play park. Learn more about East Scryne Fruit here.

Clementine of Broughty Ferry

Clementine of Broughty Ferry is a greengrocer and deli which prides itself in selling the best of fresh fruit and produce, including vegetables, artisan bakery goods, and high-end deli products. This time of year is especially exciting as the shop works with lots of local growers who grow everything from strawberries and raspberries to potatoes, courgettes, broccoli and cauliflower. Shopping and supporting fellow local businesses has never been so important as well as cutting down on food miles and sourcing as much from the local area as possible. Clementine of Broughty Ferry also provides a fruit and vegetable delivery service. Learn more about Clementine of Broughty Ferry here.