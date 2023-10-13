Unite to ballot workers at Mossmorran plant in Fife for strike action

Unite the Union will ballot 140 Kaefer contractors at Shell’s Mossmorran plant in Fife for strike action.

The dispute centres around pay with Unite stepping in following Kaefer making no formal cost-of-living offer for 2023.

Unite says it has been left with “no option” but to launch the ballot and it is blaming the operator Shell for the stand-off.

Balloting will start on Monday and close on November 13.

Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “Kaefer has left our members at the Mossmorran plant with no option but to vote for strikes.

Ms Graham added: “These workers help make Shell’s bonanza profits – they need and deserve a cost of living payment, yet they are being offered nothing.

“Unite will back our Kaefer members all the way in the fight for better jobs, pay and a conditions.”

Mossmorran would ‘not operate safely’ by strike

The 140 Kaefer contractors include scaffold inspectors and supervisors, riggers and rigging supervisors, forklift drivers, general assistants and mechanical supervisors.

Without these workers, operations at the Mossmorran petrochemical plant on the outskirts of Cowdenbeath will severely impacted and could not be operated safely, says Unite.

Bob MacGregor, industrial officer for Unite, said: “Unite’s members are rightly angry that they work in a plant owned by Shell who are raking in billions while Kaefer makes no offer at all to address the cost-of-living pressures our members face.

“Our members are fully prepared to take Kaefer and Shell head-on to get the cost-of-living payment they deserve and which reflects their hard work.”

Kaefer has been asked for comment.

A Shell spokesperson said: “We support constructive dialogue between the unions and contracting companies to reach a mutually agreed resolution.”

In its half-year results, Shell posted profits of $19.7 billion before tax. This was a significant downgrade from the first six months of 2022 when it reported $36.9bn.

In August hundreds of workers have downed tools at Mossmorran over alleged major health and safety concerns.