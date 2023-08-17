Hundreds of workers on strike at Mossmorran over alleged major safety failings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds of workers on strike at Mossmorran over alleged major safety failings

Concerns include workers potentially being exposed to dangerous chemicals.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife.
Workers have gone on strike at Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Hundreds of workers have downed tools at Fife’s Mossmorran petrochemical plant over alleged major health and safety concerns.

They are also claiming that plant operator ExxonMobil is not paying the wages of those on strike.

Unite the Union says ExxonMobil and contractors are failing in their ‘legal duty’ to protect and pay workers.

200 workers on strike at Mossmorran

The union revealed on Thursday that around 200 members withdrew their labour on Tuesday over health and safety concerns at ExxonMobil’s petrochemical plant in Mossmorran.

The strike has been called over alleged health and safety warning signals and procedures apparently not being in full working operation across the plant.

The union claims the workforce has not been informed of this. It also claims that no procedures have been put in place to protect them.

Among the allegations are reports from workers citing repeated examples of alarm systems not working in areas at the petrochemical plant and workers not being notified.

Around 200 workers have gone on strike at Mossmorran over health and safety concerns. Image: Steve Brown, DC Thomson.

This is legally required in the event of any leakages, blasts or exposure to hazardous materials and chemicals at the plant.

The union also claims ExxonMobil and the contractors are, to date, refusing to pay the workers following the withdrawal of labour under the legislation’s terms.

Unite’s members at ExxonMobil’s plant are employed on construction engineering maintenance contracts and are split between different contractors at the plant: Altrad, Bilfinger, and Kaefer.

HSE urged to investigate alleged safety failings

The trade union is calling on the Health and Safety Executive to immediately investigate the serious claims raised by the workforce.

It alleges various recorded incidents at the plant over safety, the risk of pollution and environmental damage.

Bob Macgregor of Unite

Bob MacGregor, Unite industrial officer, said: “Unite’s members working for Altrad, Bilfinger, and Kaefer at the Mossmorran plant are rightly furious at potentially being exposed to dangerous chemicals due to failings in the plant’s safety procedures.

“To add insult to injury, ExxonMobil and the contractors are refusing to pay the wages of the workers following the withdrawal of labour on health and safety grounds.

“This is not an isolated incident, these safety breaches and failings have been ongoing for around a year and nothing to date has been resolved.

“That’s why Unite is calling for the Health and Safety Executive to urgently intervene due to the seriousness of the claims, and the chequered history of the plant.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite will robustly defend the legal right of our members to withdraw their labour over health and safety concerns at ExxonMobil’s Mossmorran plant.

“It is completely unacceptable that the company and the various contractors on site are refusing to pay our members their wages. ”

Exxonmobil: ‘Full compliance with safety procedures’

An ExxonMobil spokesperson said: ‘’We are aware of unofficial action instigated by a small number of individuals employed by contracting companies on our site.

‘’There is no impact on our operations, which continue as normal.

‘’Fife Ethylene Plant operates in full compliance with approved site safety standards and procedures.’’

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are aware of safety-related concerns being raised by union and employee representatives onsite.

“We are now making enquiries with the site operator.”

