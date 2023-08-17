Council investigating alleged illegal carwash on Perth housing estate

Perth and Kinross Council is investigating an alleged illegal carwash business in Perth.

The alleged business, on Crammond Place in North Muirton, is under investigation.

It could be served an enforcement notice if found to have committed wrongdoing.

The probe came after the council received a report of the alleged business.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We are investigating a report made to the council regarding an alleged unauthorised business in Crammond Place.

“As a planning authority, we are required to investigate any complaints/reports made to the council of this nature in line with the council’s planning enforcement charter.”

What are the rules?

Some businesses require permission from the council before operating.

According to the UK Government’s website, people looking to set up a business from home may need to apply for permission from the local authority.

This could be due to getting lots of customers, deliveries, or if you want to advertise outside your home.

You may also need permission from your landlord or your mortgage provider.

When setting up a carwash, you also need permission from your water and sewage board if using their system – according to lawdonut.co.uk.

People starting up a car washing business should also be wary of chemicals they can and cannot use.