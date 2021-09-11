Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fife start-up makes exploring Mars and the deep sea possible

By Maria Gran
September 11 2021, 10.03am
Stuart Rogers is the founder of Cerebral Ape.
When Stuart Rogers from Wormit was made redundant last summer he started devoting his time to getting kids into science.

During lockdown, he watched videos on the internet to learn how to create interactive experiences.

As a science communicator, he wanted to make something that looked realistic and allowed for learning over online platforms.

His business Cerebral Ape was born, and his first interactive experience “Mission to Mars” released into the world.

Stuart says: “The science communication sector were still trying to go ahead doing science talks, but just over the internet you lose that kind of interactivity.

“I just got to thinking about how can you bring a zoom call to life, and if you can control a robot over zoom.

“The way I brought that to life was using a very large, geologically accurate, realistic Martian landscape.

“You control the robot over zoom, it has a grabbing claw, web cameras and your tank tracks.

“You manoeuvre it over the surface and perform objectives while I give an educational talk about Mars exploration and colonisation.”

Exploring the deep sea

As Stuart’s background is in marine biology, he always planned to expand his virtual challenge to focus on marine life.

In his second interactive experience, the user navigates a deep sea robot over a realistic ocean floor model.

They then complete objectives while learning about the secrets of the deep sea.

 

“Dive Into the Deep” launched last week at the Orkney International Science Festival at a virtual event.

Stuart says: “It was a great platform to showcase my work, whilst also providing an educational insight about the marine environment.

“I’m fascinated by the world’s oceans and their offering. The deeper you descend, the more compelling the mysteries – this is what Dive Into the Deep delivers.”

Inspiring young scientists

The entrepreneur admits it was difficult to be made redundant, but is grateful it have him the push he needed to start Cerebral Ape.

His plans to expand his concept wide, as his Mars Rover can be accessed from anywhere in the world.

Most of all, he hopes that both his online experiences will inspire the next generation of scientists.

Stuart says: “This generation is really going to be at the forefront of all these amazing developments in space exploration.

“With the diving into the deep workshop, it’s more about learning more about erosion and the problems that climate change is going to cause for future generations.

“I just want to inspire the next generation to get into all kinds of science, but specifically space exploration and marine biology.”

The Dundee Science Centre also worked to inspire youngsters over lockdown.

