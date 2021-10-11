Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pay rise for Fife staff after success on exceptionally difficult project

By Rob McLaren
October 11 2021, 6.58am
Matt Shaw, managing director of Gray Fabrication of Cupar.
After completing the most challenging project of their lives, the new boss of a Fife firm gave staff an immediate pay rise.

Gray Fabrication in Cupar is one of the UK’s leading heavy steel fabrication companies with a long list of successful oil and gas and renewables projects.

But the construction of the hull and legs for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine was a challenge like no other.

Orbital’s O2 tidal turbine launched from the Port of Dundee in April and is now generating power near Orkney.

Welding challenges

Matt Shaw, managing director at Gray Fabrication, said the welding process was exceptionally difficult.

“It was a real challenge – like a lot of prototypes there are a lot of unknowns,” he said.

A worker on the shop floor of Gray Fabrication.

“Designers don’t always take into account movement when you put heat into a structure and the tolerances were so tight.

“We’ve been applying that accuracy to our oil and gas work for many years.”

The structure was delivered from Cupar in sections for final assembly at the Port of Dundee by Texo.

The largest part was 3.8 metres in diameter and 23 metres long. It weighed just under 70 tonnes.

“The scale of the project was simply huge,” Mr Shaw said.

“Not a lot of companies could have completed that project. I’ve very proud of the team.”

Pay rise for Fife tradesmen first decision

Mr Shaw has been with Gray Engineering since 1991 and managing director since February.

The business has a workforce of 38 and takes up six interlinked buildings at Cupar Trading Estate.

One of the first decisions he made was to give all tradesmen a 5% pay rise.

The efforts of staff was further recognised by Gray winning the engineering excellence award by Scottish Engineering.

Now Mr Shaw’s focus is on securing more work from Harland and Wolff, who now operate the former BiFab site in Methil.

The company is manufacturing eight turbine jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.

“We did a lot of work on the Beatrice project for BiFab,” Mr Shaw said.

“We are currently doing some work for Harland and Wolff and are hoping for more work to come which would see us staff up.

“Also, we are speaking to Orbital about bidding on their next tidal turbine.”

Gray Fabrication future plans

Mr Shaw said the company had recently taken on four apprentices.

It is also considering its green credentials by sourcing its energy from renewable sources and is looking into a solar panel system.

Gray Fabrication of Cupar.

His other focus is on keeping his workforce happy.

“We want to increase productivity and make the workforce happier,” he said.

“One goes with the other.”

