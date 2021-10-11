Pay rise for Fife staff after success on exceptionally difficult project

An error occurred. Please try again.

After completing the most challenging project of their lives, the new boss of a Fife firm gave staff an immediate pay rise.

Gray Fabrication in Cupar is one of the UK’s leading heavy steel fabrication companies with a long list of successful oil and gas and renewables projects.

But the construction of the hull and legs for the world’s most powerful tidal turbine was a challenge like no other.

Orbital’s O2 tidal turbine launched from the Port of Dundee in April and is now generating power near Orkney.

Welding challenges

Matt Shaw, managing director at Gray Fabrication, said the welding process was exceptionally difficult.

“It was a real challenge – like a lot of prototypes there are a lot of unknowns,” he said.

“Designers don’t always take into account movement when you put heat into a structure and the tolerances were so tight.

“We’ve been applying that accuracy to our oil and gas work for many years.”

The structure was delivered from Cupar in sections for final assembly at the Port of Dundee by Texo.

The largest part was 3.8 metres in diameter and 23 metres long. It weighed just under 70 tonnes.

“The scale of the project was simply huge,” Mr Shaw said.

“Not a lot of companies could have completed that project. I’ve very proud of the team.”

Pay rise for Fife tradesmen first decision

Mr Shaw has been with Gray Engineering since 1991 and managing director since February.

The business has a workforce of 38 and takes up six interlinked buildings at Cupar Trading Estate.

One of the first decisions he made was to give all tradesmen a 5% pay rise.

The efforts of staff was further recognised by Gray winning the engineering excellence award by Scottish Engineering.

Now Mr Shaw’s focus is on securing more work from Harland and Wolff, who now operate the former BiFab site in Methil.

The company is manufacturing eight turbine jackets for the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm.

“We did a lot of work on the Beatrice project for BiFab,” Mr Shaw said.

“We are currently doing some work for Harland and Wolff and are hoping for more work to come which would see us staff up.

“Also, we are speaking to Orbital about bidding on their next tidal turbine.”

Gray Fabrication future plans

Mr Shaw said the company had recently taken on four apprentices.

It is also considering its green credentials by sourcing its energy from renewable sources and is looking into a solar panel system.

His other focus is on keeping his workforce happy.

“We want to increase productivity and make the workforce happier,” he said.

“One goes with the other.”