From Afghanistan to Kirkcaldy: Fife Chamber appoints veteran to new role

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An Army veteran has joined Fife Chamber of Commerce in a new role.

Afghanistan veteran Staci Hattan is the newly appointed event executive at Fife Chamber.

Fife Chamber chief executive Alan Mitchell said Ms Hattan is a perfect fit because of her background in event management and planning, and skills and discipline from the Army.

“I am sure she will soon make this role her own,” he said.

“The Chamber is a proud ERS Gold Award winner for championing the skills and commitment our former service men and women offer Fife’s employers.

“It means a lot to us that we have been able to demonstrate our confidence in the UK’s service men and women in this very direct way.”

Supporting veterans back to work

Any employer who would like to find out more about supporting the defence community and signing up for the Armed Forces Covenant can visit Highland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association for more information.

Ms Hattan said she looks forward to be involved in a period of growth and innovation for Fife Chamber.

She said: “I’ve been made so welcome by the whole team and I want to personally thank Fife Chamber for taking action and hiring an ex-Army veteran.

”I’m passionate about supporting the military community and veterans to get them back to work.”

Staci wants to see as many members as possible to find out what is important for them when they come along to chamber events and any ideas for future events.