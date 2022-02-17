From Afghanistan to Kirkcaldy: Fife Chamber appoints veteran to new role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

From Afghanistan to Kirkcaldy: Fife Chamber appoints veteran to new role

By Maria Gran
February 17 2022, 10.51am Updated: February 17 2022, 2.27pm
Staci Hattan, newly appointed Fife Chamber event executive.
Staci Hattan, newly appointed Fife Chamber event executive.

An Army veteran has joined Fife Chamber of Commerce in a new role.

Afghanistan veteran Staci Hattan is the newly appointed event executive at Fife Chamber.

Fife Chamber chief executive Alan Mitchell said Ms Hattan is a perfect fit because of her background in event management and planning, and skills and discipline from the Army.

“I am sure she will soon make this role her own,” he said.

“The Chamber is a proud ERS Gold Award winner for championing the skills and commitment our former service men and women offer Fife’s employers.

“It means a lot to us that we have been able to demonstrate our confidence in the UK’s service men and women in this very direct way.”

Supporting veterans back to work

Any employer who would like to find out more about supporting the defence community and signing up for the Armed Forces Covenant can visit Highland Reserve Forces & Cadets Association for more information.

Ms Hattan said she looks forward to be involved in a period of growth and innovation for Fife Chamber.

She said: “I’ve been made so welcome by the whole team and I want to personally thank Fife Chamber for taking action and hiring an ex-Army veteran.

”I’m passionate about supporting the military community and veterans to get them back to work.”

Staci wants to see as many members as possible to find out what is important for them when they come along to chamber events and any ideas for future events.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier