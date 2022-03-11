People are at the heart of what they do at EQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
People are at the heart of what they do at EQ

March 11 2022, 11.26am
This could be you - check out the latest opportunities at EQ

As a firm, EQ has a strong training ethos with a supportive, knowledge sharing culture.

The accountancy, tax and business advisory firm gives its people the opportunity to add real value to a diverse portfolio of clients while offering a comprehensive training experience that will support their personal and professional development.

EQ wants it people to grow, fulfil their ambitions and have fun doing it!

For emerging talent, there is a rewarding career waiting for you at EQ in a supportive environment.

Trainee accountants wanted

Last year EQ Accountants welcomed new graduates Megan Bertie, Christopher Dewar, Chloe Hunter, Lynsey Robertson and Sam O’Connor.

The firm currently has some exciting entry level opportunities to join its vibrant, growing accountancy practice. Whether you are considering an alternative path to further education or are at University, EQ has something that will suit you.

  • For those at University: the firm has vacancies in its Dundee and Forfar offices to commence Chartered Accountancy training in August 2022. Providing an unrivalled training experience, you’ll get exposure to a wide variety of assignments, both compliance and ad hoc, over a range of business sectors. EQ will support you in your journey to becoming a qualified professional over an initial three-year training contact.
  • If University isn’t for you: EQ offers school or college leavers an alternative route into the accountancy profession, offering a fantastic training experience as they understand that some prefer practical learning. With current vacancies in Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes, you could join the team as a Trainee Accounts Assistant as EQ helps you to grow and develop both professionally and personally.

If you are interested in joining the team at EQ, but you want to know more from people who have been through the experience then take a look on its website where you can see what previous trainees had to say about training with EQ – you’ll be glad to know that many have chosen to stay with the firm, and some are now even Partners!

To apply to join EQ’s team, click here to see the opportunities and submit your application.

