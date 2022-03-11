People are at the heart of what they do at EQ

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As a firm, EQ has a strong training ethos with a supportive, knowledge sharing culture.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The accountancy, tax and business advisory firm gives its people the opportunity to add real value to a diverse portfolio of clients while offering a comprehensive training experience that will support their personal and professional development.

EQ wants it people to grow, fulfil their ambitions and have fun doing it!

For emerging talent, there is a rewarding career waiting for you at EQ in a supportive environment.

Trainee accountants wanted

The firm currently has some exciting entry level opportunities to join its vibrant, growing accountancy practice. Whether you are considering an alternative path to further education or are at University, EQ has something that will suit you.

For those at University: the firm has vacancies in its Dundee and Forfar offices to commence Chartered Accountancy training in August 2022. Providing an unrivalled training experience, you’ll get exposure to a wide variety of assignments, both compliance and ad hoc, over a range of business sectors. EQ will support you in your journey to becoming a qualified professional over an initial three-year training contact.

the firm has vacancies in its Dundee and Forfar offices to commence Chartered Accountancy training in August 2022. Providing an unrivalled training experience, you’ll get exposure to a wide variety of assignments, both compliance and ad hoc, over a range of business sectors. EQ will support you in your journey to becoming a qualified professional over an initial three-year training contact. If University isn’t for you: EQ offers school or college leavers an alternative route into the accountancy profession, offering a fantastic training experience as they understand that some prefer practical learning. With current vacancies in Dundee, Forfar and Glenrothes, you could join the team as a Trainee Accounts Assistant as EQ helps you to grow and develop both professionally and personally.

If you are interested in joining the team at EQ, but you want to know more from people who have been through the experience then take a look on its website where you can see what previous trainees had to say about training with EQ – you’ll be glad to know that many have chosen to stay with the firm, and some are now even Partners!

To apply to join EQ’s team, click here to see the opportunities and submit your application.