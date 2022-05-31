Gillies: Historic Broughty Ferry retailer’s delight as sales return to pre-Covid levels

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sales for home furnishings retailer Gillies of Broughty Ferry rose by almost £4 million last year.

The group operates shops in Broughty Ferry, Aberdeen, Perth and Inverness as well as a clearance store in Montrose.

It also has a warehousing complex at West Pitkerro Industrial Estate, Dundee.

In 2020, profits fell by 60% and the workforce was reduced as Covid-19 hit.

But newly filed accounts show turnover rose to £18.1m for the year to August 2021, up from £14.3m the year previous.

That was back to pre-pandemic levels. The firm’s accounts showed sales of £18.3m in 2019.

Coping with impact of Covid-19

Like in 2020, the results were impacted by the pandemic, with stores shut for the first three months of 2021.

The firm said the experience gained from the 2020 lockdown helped directors to directors to plan and manage more effectively.

The company said: “Our web offering was honed to improve our customers’ ability to shop with us even though our retail stores were closed.

“Stock levels were increased so that we could provide customers with quick delivery of goods when restrictions were lifted.

“Fewer staff were furloughed to provide ongoing customer support throughout lockdown.

“This approach contributed to the level of business achieved during the financial year, which rebounded almost to the level achieved pre-pandemic, with the post-lockdown period being a particularly busy time for all areas of our business.”

The year was not without challenges though, including freight shortages and delays, rising costs and supplier price increases.

Gillies reports a ‘buoyant’ start to 2022

Managing director Ian Philp was pleased to see turnover almost return to pre-pandemic levels despite it being another unusual 12 months.

He said trading has been buoyant in the early part of the latest financial year.

But the impact of economic and political uncertainties – such as the cost-of-living crisis, the conflict in Ukraine and supplier price inflation are beginning to be seen in trading levels.

Gillies also reported a profit before tax of £3.1m, up from £632,000 in 2020.

Payroll costs increased from £4.7m to £5m for the firm, which employs about 180 people.

The company marked its 125th anniversary in 2020. It marked the occasion with a celebration dinner finally held last month due to the pandemic.

The business, which originated in Dundee, has seen five generations of family ownership.

Its Christmas window displays are one of the highlights of the festive calendar.

It recently teamed up with the Fort Hotel to help upgrade rooms using Gillies furniture.