Dundee business named one of UK’s best workplaces for women By Rob McLaren August 18 2022, 5.59am Updated: August 18 2022, 4.48pm 0 Sheona Barlow, plant leader at Dundee's WL Gore & Associates [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business What can households do to offset soaring energy costs? Russian energy giant Gazprom to shut gas pipeline to Europe for three days Falling pound helps FTSE avoid global sell-off Tesco cancels shoppers’ online orders after ‘technical issue’ Worker shortages and wage rises to guide Hays to profit Rail union fury at threat to impose changes Cineworld ‘prepares to file for bankruptcy within weeks’ Sky told to write to TV customers whose minimum subscription is up Heritage train company launches service in competition with Avanti West Coast Joules set for ‘significant loss’ after hot weather harms sales More from The Courier Dundee United could 'shuffle things' before transfer window closes 0 Murray Davidson admits he MUST think about changing full-blooded approach ahead of St Johnstone… 0 Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews Traffic restrictions due to leaking sewer main near Tesco Riverside in Dundee 0