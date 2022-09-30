Dundee expert reveals five tips to saving on your energy bills

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee energy expert reveals his top five tips for saving on your energy bills this winter.

Households across Tayside and Fife are facing steep increases in energy bills.

It is due to supply and demand on the global wholesale market.

This has driven up the amount providers pay for gas and electricity – and that cost is now being passed on to the customers.

However, help is at hand from a Dundee-based social enterprise who can offer advice and support to local residents.

Expert advice

Social enterprise charity Scarf works across Dundee, Angus and Perthshire to help reduce fuel poverty and lower carbon emissions.

Chief executive David Mackay says while there is no avoiding increases in prices, there are preventative measures that households can take.

He says: “We want to reassure everyone that help is out there.

“Our team stands ready to provide support and advice in any way we can.

An on-going project available to Dundee residents involves a free home visit from a Scarf trainer offering a review of the property.

Measures such as LED lightbulbs or draught excluders can then be installed free of charge.

These help the household save on bills immediately.

Five tips to save on your energy bill

David has outlined five key actions that could help contribute towards big annual savings:

Turning down a room thermostat by one degree (£80)

Replace all standard bulbs with energy-saving light bulbs (£60)

Turn off appliances rather than standby (£50)

Line dry clothes instead of using a tumble drier (£50)

Draughtproofing windows and doors (£40).

By taking a proactive approach to energy efficiency right away, David says households can benefit from lower bills immediately.

Scarf can also offer additional support over winter for those in need.

“We are looking to provide additional winter support packages, including hot water bottles, blankets and warm clothing, as well as reviewing usage of costly electric heating systems.

“Once we’ve identified individual requirements, we can work alongside partner organisations including Dundee City Council, Citizens Advice Bureau and Brooksbank Centre, where people may be able to benefit from certain grants.”

What is Scarf?

Scarf is a social enterprise offering free and impartial energy efficiency advice to householders, businesses and communities across North East Scotland and beyond.

Based on North Isla Street, its team of advisers works across Dundee, Angus, and Perthshire to deliver advice and services to households and communities.

Founded in 1985, its original aim was to make a practical difference to people living in fuel poverty.

It has since evolved to offer a range of services focusing on fuel poverty, energy efficiency and sustainable living.