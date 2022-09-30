Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
September 30 2022, 4.12pm Updated: September 30 2022, 9.17pm
Deivids Valds with a picture of his missing Bulgarian rescue dog.
Deivids Valds with a picture of his missing Bulgarian rescue dog.

An urgent search has been launched for a Bulgarian rescue puppy who went missing just four days after moving into her new home in Dundee.

Owner Deivids Valds has been searching using a drone and night vision equipment after the 10-month-old ran off during a walk on Wednesday night.

The mixed-breed dog took off in the direction of the Seven Arches area of the Panmurefield Nature Reserve in Broughty Ferry.

Deivids has asked that the dog’s name is not published, as he fears someone could use it to lure her out and steal her.

‘Something spooked her and she ran away’

The 27-year-old told The Courier: “She pulled hard and managed to get away from me, and took off still wearing her harness, collar and lead.

“Something spooked her and she bolted and ran away, and I was unable to find her.”

Deivids say when she ran off she was wearing a pink collar with a name tag and red harness and lead. However, she may have since lost her harness.

There are three phone numbers on her tag.

Deivids out looking for the pup with her blanket.

He said: “I am very anxious about her. She is a rescue dog from Bulgaria.

“We only got her on Saturday so she was only here four days before she ran away.

“She is very sweet and friendly but will be very scared and hiding.

Potential sightings of missing dog

“I would ask if anyone sees her that they don’t approach her, as she will be terrified and might try to run away again.

“If anyone sees her I’d ask that they contact either me on 07832 015543 or Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus, who are helping me in my search.”

Deivids says there have been sightings of his pet – who only arrived in the UK recently – in the area of the viaduct at Panmurefield, on Hamilton Street and close to Monifieth High School.

The most recent sighting was on Friday evening when Deivids saw him herself after someone spotted her and told him.

He said: “However, she ran off into the bushes and I couldn’t get her. It looks like her harness may now be off.”

Deivids with one of the pup’s missing toys.

He added: “She obviously doesn’t know the area at all. We have done a few things to try to bring her back home, such as leaving her blanket and toys outside in case she picks up the scent.

“I just feel so guilty and have barely slept or eaten since she went missing.

“I just hope we can find her quickly.”

4

