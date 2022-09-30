Urgent search for Bulgarian rescue puppy missing four days after move to Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An urgent search has been launched for a Bulgarian rescue puppy who went missing just four days after moving into her new home in Dundee.

Owner Deivids Valds has been searching using a drone and night vision equipment after the 10-month-old ran off during a walk on Wednesday night.

The mixed-breed dog took off in the direction of the Seven Arches area of the Panmurefield Nature Reserve in Broughty Ferry.

Deivids has asked that the dog’s name is not published, as he fears someone could use it to lure her out and steal her.

‘Something spooked her and she ran away’

The 27-year-old told The Courier: “She pulled hard and managed to get away from me, and took off still wearing her harness, collar and lead.

“Something spooked her and she bolted and ran away, and I was unable to find her.”

Deivids say when she ran off she was wearing a pink collar with a name tag and red harness and lead. However, she may have since lost her harness.

There are three phone numbers on her tag.

He said: “I am very anxious about her. She is a rescue dog from Bulgaria.

“We only got her on Saturday so she was only here four days before she ran away.

“She is very sweet and friendly but will be very scared and hiding.

Potential sightings of missing dog

“I would ask if anyone sees her that they don’t approach her, as she will be terrified and might try to run away again.

“If anyone sees her I’d ask that they contact either me on 07832 015543 or Missing Pets, Dundee and Angus, who are helping me in my search.”

Deivids says there have been sightings of his pet – who only arrived in the UK recently – in the area of the viaduct at Panmurefield, on Hamilton Street and close to Monifieth High School.

The most recent sighting was on Friday evening when Deivids saw him herself after someone spotted her and told him.

He said: “However, she ran off into the bushes and I couldn’t get her. It looks like her harness may now be off.”

He added: “She obviously doesn’t know the area at all. We have done a few things to try to bring her back home, such as leaving her blanket and toys outside in case she picks up the scent.

“I just feel so guilty and have barely slept or eaten since she went missing.

“I just hope we can find her quickly.”