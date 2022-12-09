Revolutionary app for blind to receive first trial at V&A Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

“We strongly believe that sight loss should be no barrier to connecting with what V&A Dundee has to offer”.

That is the view of Peter Nurick, communities producer for access and inclusion at V&A Dundee.

It comes as a new app is launched that could transform how blind and partially sighted people navigate visitor attractions.

V&A Dundee is the first venue in Scotland to host trials of the MyEyes app.

It will help people navigating from the train station to V&A Dundee, as well as other popular spaces in the city.

Mr Nurick said: “The MyEyes app has helped the museum explore new technologies to increase the accessibility of our visitor experience.

“We are excited to launch this pilot, gather feedback and see how it can inform our commitment to accessibility in the future.”

How does the technology work?

Around 183,000 people are living with a significant degree of sight loss in Scotland.

Trials of the MyEyes app have been taking place with volunteers from sight loss charity RNIB Scotland.

Indoors, ‘beacons’ placed beside points of interest will trigger a signal to the app to describe them.

Outdoors, the app can talk to the user out loud whenever it encounters a point via GPS.

It will then reproduce descriptions previously entered into the system.

These descriptions narrate what is around the individual and give directions on how to go from one point to another.

App founder’s ‘privilege’ of Dundee project

The app has been designed by Portuguese company IKi Technologies

It will also be in use at Dundee’s train station, botanic gardens and Dundee Science Centre.

Iki Technologies founder Filipe Silva said: “It has been a privilege to work with RNIB Scotland and V&A Dundee in this landmark project.

“It has helped us to improve the MyEyes app for future applications.

“It was very important to have the RNIB Scotland focus groups and team tests with the ultimate users of the app.

“Their insights and recommendations have shaped new features that all visually impaired people will benefit from around the world.”