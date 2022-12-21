Under pressure Dundee families to be surprised with festive hampers thanks to city hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Staff at a Dundee hotel have organised more than 100 festive hampers to be distributed to families in need in the city.

As part of an annual tradition, Apex City Quay Hotel asked its suppliers for donations to help spread some Christmas cheer.

The hotel teamed up with local charity Dundee Bairns to provide the hampers for under pressure families.

The charity support community projects in areas of high deprivation to target the most vulnerable children as one in three children in Dundee City are currently living in poverty.

Doubling number of Dundee hampers

The hotel workers were able to pack 100 hampers in just over an hour with the help from the team at Coca-Cola.

The hampers also included art bags from Dundee Contemporary Arts and magazines and books from The National Literacy Trust.

Apex general manager Paul Mooney said: “We know how many families struggle at Christmas and these hampers can really make a difference.

“Because we’re celebrating an upcoming 20-year anniversary at the hotel, we decided to double our efforts and provide 100 hampers instead of the usual 50.

“The team did incredibly well organising and having everything ready in time. We’re so grateful to the generous suppliers who provided the goods.

“We have a strong sense of community in Dundee. It’s our hope that many families will now have an extra special Christmas.”

Companies that helped with the project are City Cabs, Tiptree Jams, Diversey, Vanity, Coca-Cola, Aimia Foods, Instock, Border Biscuits, Twinings, Mackie’s of Scotland and Burton’s Biscuits.