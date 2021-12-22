Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Apex Hotel staff donate 959 items to bring Christmas cheer to Dundee Bairns

By Claire Warrender
December 22 2021, 7.34am Updated: December 22 2021, 9.29am
Cundee Bairns at Christmas
Project Co-ordinator Genna Millar, Apex Hotels front office manager Lyndsey Gibson, Dundee Bairns chairman David Dorward and treasurer Marjory Stewart with some of the hampers. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Fifty festive food hampers will bring Christmas cheer to Dundee children thanks to the city’s Apex Hotel.

And they are now being distributed to families in need of extra food this Christmas.

Each hamper contains 17 items along with a bag of fresh veg.

Dundee Bairns volunteer Sue Forster takes some of the donations to her car. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

And it’s hoped they will take the pressure off parents over the school Christmas holidays.

As Dundee Bairns continues its festive fundraising, Apex City Quay colleagues welcomed volunteers to the hotel to hand over the donations.

And they were joined by Michael Ward, commercial director of ice hockey club Dundee Stars.

Dundee Bairns launched in 2015 in a bid to address inequality.

It has since provided more than 303,000 meals, as well as clothing, to children across the city.

The charity also supports community projects in area of high deprivation to help the most vulnerable children.

‘Invaluable service across Dundee’

Ronnie MacKay, general manager at Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa, said: “This is the fourth consecutive year in which we have been able to support this fantastic charity and provide essential food hampers.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside Dundee Bairns, who provide an invaluable service across Dundee.

“We’re delighted to be able to play a small part in helping make Christmas Day special for the families who benefit from the charity’s work.”

Dundee Bairns project Co-ordinator Genna Millar from Dundee Bairns helped collect donations.. Picture Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.

Meanwhile, Genna Millar, project co-ordinator for Dundee Bairns described the Apex team as “beyond generous”.

“We are thrilled that they have partnered up with us once again to help create our festive food hampers, as well as providing additional items for distribution,” she said.

“It is a real lifeline as the festive season can be so difficult for families for many different reasons.

“This year we need to take into account factors such as cuts to universal credit, rising unemployment and higher energy and fuel costs.

“We hope this helps take the pressure off families with children over the school Christmas holiday period.”

Dundee Bairns have raised £3,400 so far this Christmas and there’s still time to donate here.

