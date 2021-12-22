Apex Hotel staff donate 959 items to bring Christmas cheer to Dundee Bairns

An error occurred. Please try again.

Fifty festive food hampers will bring Christmas cheer to Dundee children thanks to the city’s Apex Hotel.

And they are now being distributed to families in need of extra food this Christmas.

Each hamper contains 17 items along with a bag of fresh veg.

And it’s hoped they will take the pressure off parents over the school Christmas holidays.

As Dundee Bairns continues its festive fundraising, Apex City Quay colleagues welcomed volunteers to the hotel to hand over the donations.

And they were joined by Michael Ward, commercial director of ice hockey club Dundee Stars.

Dundee Bairns launched in 2015 in a bid to address inequality.

It has since provided more than 303,000 meals, as well as clothing, to children across the city.

The charity also supports community projects in area of high deprivation to help the most vulnerable children.

‘Invaluable service across Dundee’

Ronnie MacKay, general manager at Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa, said: “This is the fourth consecutive year in which we have been able to support this fantastic charity and provide essential food hampers.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside Dundee Bairns, who provide an invaluable service across Dundee.

“We’re delighted to be able to play a small part in helping make Christmas Day special for the families who benefit from the charity’s work.”

Meanwhile, Genna Millar, project co-ordinator for Dundee Bairns described the Apex team as “beyond generous”.

“We are thrilled that they have partnered up with us once again to help create our festive food hampers, as well as providing additional items for distribution,” she said.

“It is a real lifeline as the festive season can be so difficult for families for many different reasons.

“This year we need to take into account factors such as cuts to universal credit, rising unemployment and higher energy and fuel costs.

“We hope this helps take the pressure off families with children over the school Christmas holiday period.”

Dundee Bairns have raised £3,400 so far this Christmas and there’s still time to donate here.