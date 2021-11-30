Dundee Bairns launches Christmas appeal to help children faces ‘unimaginable circumstances’

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee charity has launched a Christmas appeal to feed children acing “unimaginable circumstances” this festive period.

Dundee Bairns has already provided 300,000 meals to youngsters across the city since its launch in 2016.

Volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic but want to help even more with food vouchers and hampers.

The charity has now launched this year’s Feeding Dundee’s Bairns at Christmas appeal, which last year fed 650 children during the school holidays.

‘Dignity of choice’

Dundee Bairns project co-ordinator Genna Millar said this year volunteers want to help even more people than last year.

Genna says providing food vouchers through a referral scheme, as well as hampers, allows families too choose what they eat.

Now the charity are hoping to be able to help even more families.

“This Christmas is a really tough one one for far too many, and we are working especially hard this year to help ease the burden for those facing food insecurity over the school Christmas holidays,” Genna said.

“Our provision makes sure that those who are referred into our Christmas food voucher and hamper scheme receive the dignity of choice, along with the comfort of support at a time which is traditionally pressured for those with children.

“Reasons for referral are wide and varied – some are simply struggling to make ends meet, others are facing unimaginable circumstances that no bairn should ever be in.

“This is why we hope to lighten the load for families through what can be a very difficult time for too many.”

Genna said the normally expensive Christmas period has become even tougher due to higher costs of living.

“Christmas is historically an especially difficult time for many families facing poverty, and this year the stress and pressure for many is compounded further by steeply rising fuel costs, cuts to Universal Credit, rising unemployment and the heavily increased cost of living,” she added.

Dundee Bairns was launched in 2016 by former chief executive of Dundee City Council, David Dorward.

It became an official charity the following year.

While chief executive of the council, David — who retired in 2014 — became aware that children who received free school meals during term time had no such provision during out of school hours.

A pilot project to provide food during holidays sparked the creation of Dundee Bairns.

Genna said: “Many low-income families struggle to provide meals during the school holidays.

“This is especially prevalent in Dundee where over a third of children are living in poverty.

“We support projects that are in areas of high multiple deprivation by reaching the most vulnerable children and providing them with a nutritious meal, thus reducing pressure on parents to provide food.”

The charity has teamed up with the Apex Hotel, where staff are making up food hampers.

Dundee Bairns is also being supported by other businesses and organisations in the city.

Genna added: “This year we are also providing art bags made up by the team at Dundee Contemporary Arts, as well as linking up support from The Courier’s Tokens for Toys campaign, to help us to add board games to our packs so that families have some activities they can do together.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/campaign/dundeebairnschristmas2021