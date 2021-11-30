Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Bairns launches Christmas appeal to help children faces ‘unimaginable circumstances’

By Lindsey Hamilton
November 30 2021, 7.00am Updated: November 30 2021, 9.55am
Dundee Bairns is providing food hampers this Christmas, with the help of Apex Hotels. Hotel front office manager Lyndsey Gibson (left) with Genna Millar of Dundee Bairns,
Dundee Bairns is providing food hampers this Christmas, with the help of Apex Hotels. Hotel front office manager Lyndsey Gibson (left) with Genna Millar of Dundee Bairns,

A Dundee charity has launched a Christmas appeal to feed children acing “unimaginable circumstances” this festive period.

Dundee Bairns has already provided 300,000 meals to youngsters across the city since its launch in 2016.

Volunteers worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic but want to help even more with food vouchers and hampers.

The charity has now launched this year’s Feeding Dundee’s Bairns at Christmas appeal, which last year fed 650 children during the school holidays.

‘Dignity of choice’

Dundee Bairns project co-ordinator Genna Millar said this year volunteers want to help even more people than last year.

Genna says providing food vouchers through a referral scheme, as well as hampers, allows families too choose what they eat.

Now the charity are hoping to be able to help even more families.

 

“This Christmas is a really tough one one for far too many, and we are working especially hard this year to help ease the burden for those facing food insecurity over the school Christmas holidays,” Genna said.

“Our provision makes sure that those who are referred into our Christmas food voucher and hamper scheme receive the dignity of choice, along with the comfort of support at a time which is traditionally pressured for those with children.

“Reasons for referral are wide and varied – some are simply struggling to make ends meet, others are facing unimaginable circumstances that no bairn should ever be in.

“This is why we hope to lighten the load for families through what can be a very difficult time for too many.”

Genna said the normally expensive Christmas period has become even tougher due to higher costs of living.

“Christmas is historically an especially difficult time for many families facing poverty, and this year the stress and pressure for many is compounded further by steeply rising fuel costs, cuts to Universal Credit, rising unemployment and the heavily increased cost of living,” she added.

Genna Millar with Lyndsey Gibson of Apex Hotels.

Dundee Bairns was launched in 2016 by former chief executive of Dundee City Council, David Dorward.

It became an official charity the following year.

While chief executive of the council, David — who retired in 2014 — became aware that children who received free school meals during term time had no such provision during out of school hours.

A pilot project to provide food during holidays sparked the creation of Dundee Bairns.

David Dorward.

Genna said: “Many low-income families struggle to provide meals during the school holidays.

“This is especially prevalent in Dundee where over a third of children are living in poverty.

“We support projects that are in areas of high multiple deprivation by reaching the most vulnerable children and providing them with a nutritious meal, thus reducing pressure on parents to provide food.”

The charity has teamed up with the Apex Hotel, where staff are making up food hampers.

Dundee Bairns is also being supported by other businesses and organisations in the city.

Genna added: “This year we are also providing art bags made up by the team at Dundee Contemporary Arts, as well as linking up support from The Courier’s Tokens for Toys campaign, to help us to add board games to our packs so that families have some activities they can do together.”

Donations can be made at justgiving.com/campaign/dundeebairnschristmas2021

Token for Toys: Dundee charity helps feed families across city