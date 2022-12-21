Strep A: Health bosses say ‘we may have turned a corner’ as cases remain higher than average but are falling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strep A: Health bosses say ‘we may have turned a corner’ as cases remain higher than average but are falling

By Saskia Harper
December 21 2022, 4.42pm Updated: December 22 2022, 6.11am
Strep A case numbers have fallen compared with last week. Image: Shutterstock.
Strep A case numbers have fallen compared with last week. Image: Shutterstock.

Public health bosses have reassured parents in Tayside and Fife as case numbers of Strep A have fallen across the country.

New data from Public Health Scotland (PHS) shows eight new cases of serious Strep A have been reported across all age groups, down from 10 the previous week.

The total number of serious cases in Scotland is 13 in children under 10.

The eight serious cases in the most recent week compares with 12 to 18 serious cases per week during peaks in previous years.

New figures

There have been 865 laboratory reports of more mild Strep A up to December 18 2022, compared with 1266 last week.

This compares with 300 to 480 reports per week during peaks since 2016.

Cases of upper respiratory tract Strep A, which causes scarlet fever symptoms, also fell across Scotland last week.

There were 717 laboratory reports, a reduction from 1064 in the previous week. This compares with 160 to 270 reports per week during peaks in previous years.

PHS said overall numbers of upper respiratory tract Strep A “are now well beyond those seen in previous years.”

They also confirmed 12 out of 14 Scottish health boards have reported serious Strep A cases between October 3 and December 18 2022.

Five of these NHS boards reported five or less cases.

NHS Tayside and NHS Fife did not confirm whether they had reported any local cases of serious Strep A.

And PHS did not confirm whether it had received any reports from either health board.

They said: “We are unable to provide a breakdown of locations. Nor are we able to provide information on individual cases.

“To avoid deductive disclosure we have not released numbers by NHS board.”

‘We may have turned a corner’

Health bosses have reassured the public over the current Strep A situation.

Dr Nick Phin, medical and public health science director at Public Health Scotland says: “Over the last few weeks we’ve seen fairly high levels of group A Strep identified in the population.

“I’m pleased to say the current figures suggest we may have turned a corner. The numbers appear to have plateaued and we’re expecting we will see a reduction in the next week or so.

“The school holidays will be a way of naturally breaking chains of transmission.

“Invasive group A strep (IGAS) is a much more serious condition. We haven’t seen an increase in levels of IGAS which is good.

“We think a lot of the activity we’ve seen means people are aware of the condition, they’ve been seeking advice and help, and that has artificially inflated the numbers.

“But with that said, we do seem to have turned a corner. The numbers have levelled off and may be dropping.”

Local advice

Giving advice to local parents, paediatric consultant Dr John Morrice, who works at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital, said he understands parents’ worries.

He also shared guidance on how to tell if your child has Strep A, or a virus, such as a cold or the flu, this winter.

He explained: “We know reports about group A strep have caused concern and confusion as to what to look out for – and where and when to go for help when your child is unwell.

“It’s more likely that your child has a virus, rather than having Strep A, if they have a fever and a cough or a snotty nose.

Dr Morrice works at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Dr Morrice.

“In some cases Strep A can cause scarlet fever or a sore throat, both of which are usually mild conditions but can be easily spread.”

He continued: “If your child is just a bit miserable with a fever, but once you’ve given them ibuprofen or paracetamol they improve, and they’re also drinking adequately, then it’s unlikely they have a serious infection.

“They should improve with rest and hydration.”

He advised parents seek urgent medical help if your child has a seizure, is agitaged or drowsy, or if they have blue lips, very cold hands or feet, are struggling with their breathing or have a rash that doesn’t disappear when pressure is applied.

