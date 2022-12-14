Strep A: New figures show cases soaring in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cases of Strep A are soaring across Scotland, according to public health bosses.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) say the total number of all Strep A cases is higher this year than those seen in previous years.

And six new cases of serious Strep A have been reported by PHS across all age groups.

None of these are in children under 10 years.

This brings the total number of serious cases in Scotland to 31, with 13 of those in children under 10.

However, there have been 967 laboratory reports of more mild Strep A up to December 11 2022.

This compares with 300 to 480 reports per week during peaks since 2016.

PHS said the more serious Strep A infections – which have caused the deaths of 15 children elsewhere in the UK – remain stable and similar to previous years.

Worried local parents

Parents in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire were sent letters by NHS Tayside through local schools in an attempt to reassure about Strep A and scarlet fever.

However, local parents remain concerned about rising cases. One Angus dad said the rise in cases chimes with what he is seeing locally.

The man, who did not want to be named, has a child off nursery with a suspected case of scarlet fever and says the bug seems to be rife.

“Our daughter took ill at the start of the week and had a bad night. She just became very hot to the touch and was really tired.

“We were very grateful to get a GP appointment the next day and to get some antibiotics, as we’ve heard of shortages elsewhere in the country.

“The surgery said they had been really busy, and the nursery itself seems to have loads of kids off with this and just general sickness bugs.”

‘We’re hoping we got on top of it early’

The dad said his daughter is doing well but it’s a concerning time for parents.

“We’re hoping we got on top of it early and she seems to be improving a bit already,” he said.

“We’re not too worried as we know Strep A is a pretty common bug. But hearing about some cases turning more serious is scary. Thankfully, it looks like that’s still very rare.”

The dad says people will be anxious about the weeks ahead as cases continue to rise.

“In some ways, we were almost glad that she caught it quite early and that we’ve been able to start antibiotics,” he added.

“The real worry for people will be their wee ones catching it when the GP surgeries are closed for the holidays.

“We got an appointment fairly easily, and the doctors we spoke to were brilliant. But having to take a sick child up to A&E or out-of-hours over Christmas would be horrendous.”

Parents should seek medical advice and keep kids at home for at least 24 hours after they start antibiotics if they think they have scarlet fever.

‘The more serious infections are very rare’

Commenting on the latest data Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science at PHS, said: “Public Health Scotland continues to monitor infections caused by Group A strep (GAS), which have been increasing since the beginning of October.

“Whilst GAS infections, including scarlet fever and tonsilitis, are common; the more serious Invasive GAS (IGAS) infections are very rare.

“The bacteria causing GAS infections is usually found in the throat and on the skin.

“We would, therefore, encourage adults to ensure children wash their hands frequently with soap and water, and to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when they cough or sneeze and then put the used tissue in the bin.

“These simple actions can help to reduce the spread of common infections like Group A strep.”